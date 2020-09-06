Trout hits 300th homer, Angels rally to take 2 from Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader.

It was not a walk-off win for the Angels, though. They were the visiting team in the nightcap because it was a makeup of the Aug. 26 game in Houston that was postponed due to Tropical Storm Laura.

Mike Trout became the Angels’ home run leader in the first game with No. 300 of his career and Jo Adell celebrated with a game-winning, two-run single in the seventh to give Los Angeles a 10-9 win.

Rendon hitting homers to sink the Astros is nothing new. He had a three-run shot for Washington in Game 6 of last year’s World Series and then a solo drive in the deciding game to start the Nationals’ comeback.

Noe Ramirez (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth and Ty Buttrey earned his fifth save.

Los Angeles trailed 6-4 in the seventh. Justin Upton singled and Trout walked before Rendon connected off Humberto Castellanos (0-1).

George Springer hit two home runs and Josh Reddick also went deep for the Astros.

The Angels also trailed by two going into the seventh in the opener. Trout and Shohei Ohtani walked before Upton doubled to drive in Trout. One out later, Adell lined a two-run single off Enoli Paredes (1-2) for his first game-ending hit.

Trout hit career homer No. 300 in the third to pass Tim Salmon as the franchise leader. Trout also had a pair of doubles.

Adell and Upton also homered, and Felix Peña (3-0) got the win.

Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs for the Astros, who lost in walk-off fashion for the second straight game.

INDIANS 4, BREWERS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee closer Josh Hader allowed his first hit of the season, and then gave up César Hernández’s game-winning single in the ninth inning.

Oscar Mercado, who scored on Hernández’s liner through a five-man infield, led off the ninth with a double, ending Hader’s major league-record streak of 12 hitless appearances to start the season.

Hader (0-1) did not retire a batter, leaving him tied with Hal Newhouser and Brad Clontz for the record of 35 consecutive hitless at-bats to open a year.

Cleveland reliever Brad Hand (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to pinch hitter Tyrone Taylor and a single to Christian Yelich in the ninth, but struck out Ryan Braun to end the inning.

Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered for Milwaukee. José Ramirez connected for Cleveland.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had a dominating start go awry during a nightmarish sixth inning against the Orioles, who got a slump-breaking homer from DJ Stewart.

Cole (4-3) lost a third straight start for the first time since July 30-Aug. 10, 2018, with Houston. Prior to this skid, the right-hander had reeled off 20 straight regular-season victories.

Stewart was 0 for 17 this season before leading off the sixth with a drive over the right-field wall. A throwing error by third baseman Thairo Estrada preceded two walks and a two-run single by Mountcastle, and Rio Ruiz capped the uprising with a two-run double.

Stewart also homered in the seventh, and Dillon Tate (1-0) earned his first major league victory.

REDS 6, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit three homers in a game for the first time in his career, driving in five runs and powering Cincinnati to the victory.

Suárez hit a three-run shot deep down the left-field line to cap a four-run third inning. He added solo homers in the sixth and eighth innings, giving him 12 this season — he hit 49 last year.

Tucker Barnhart also homered for the Reds, and Amir Garrett (1-0) ) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Trevor Williams (1-6), was tagged for three of the homers and lost his third straight decision. He allowed five runs in six innings.

ATHLETICS 8, PADRES 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double for the A’s, pounded 7-0 on Friday night as they returned to the field following four postponed games because of Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.

Manaea (3-2) allowed one run and four hits over five innings.

