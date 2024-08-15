Laura Woods reveals death threats to unborn child after tweet about boxing gender row

Laura Woods says questions are 'rightly' being asked given that the 'safety of another human being' is at stake - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

Laura Woods has revealed she has received death threats to herself and her unborn child over the boxing gender row which casted a cloud over this summer’s Olympics.

The TV presenter reposted a comment article on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by Telegraph Sport’s chief sports writer Oliver Brown titled: Blinded by ideology: Inside boxing row that undermined IOC and tarnished Olympics. Woods also replied to the post saying ‘Great article Oli’.

Woods, 37, announced her pregnancy with her partner Adam last month and in a reply to her own tweet praising the article the TNT and ITV sports presenter revealed she has since received “numerous death threats”.

“Since I replied to this article I’ve had numerous death threats to myself and my unborn child,” Woods wrote.

“Questions on my own gender (I’m pregnant so guess that clears that one up), calls for my employers to sack me, threats to my home. I’ve been called a racist, a bigot and a sexist as well as various insults; c--t, sl-g etc.

“I’ve also been asked why I haven’t raised any concerns on this topic before? See above for your answer.

“When there are discrepancies with test results, which could impact the safety of another human being, in an environment that above all else should be fair, questions are quite rightly going to be asked. The answers are still unclear, otherwise this topic would be closed.”

Khelif should have further tests to ‘shut everyone up’

Women’s boxing at the Olympics was embroiled in a gender row after Algerian welterweight Khelif and Taiwanese featherweight Lin, who both won gold medals, were allowed to compete by the International Olympics Committee despite being disqualified for failing gender tests at last year’s Women’s World Championships.

“I’ve been asked repeatedly to ‘do my research’,” Woods added. “I have. Which has led me to more questions. So rather than engage with the pile on, I thought I’d add anything of interest here.

Woods continued to engage those questioning her stance in the replies to her statement and claimed Khelif should have further tests to “shut everyone up.”

Italian boxer Angela Carini quit in her bout against Khelif after just 46 seconds before weeping and refusing to shake the Algerian’s hand. She later said she was worried for her own safety after being struck by the hardest punch she had ever received.

Khelif has since filed an online bullying lawsuit naming both Harry Potter author JK Rowling and billionaire Elon Musk after they referred to the boxer as a man in posts on the platform X, which Musk owns.