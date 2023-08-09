Laura Woods: This job has cost me relationships

Laura Woods started as a runner before moving into presenting roles on radio and television - Shutterstock/James Veysey

A new chapter professionally and a realignment personally but, when Laura Woods starts out as the new face of TNT Sports this football season, one old routine will surely continue.

“My mum listened to every single Breakfast Show,” says Woods, referring to three years at talkSPORT during which she was twice voted the nation’s sports broadcaster of the year.

“She’d text me in the morning at 5.55am, and she would say, ‘Morning baby girl’ and I’d think, ‘Mum’s listening.’ It was such a comfort.

“She is a sports nut as well. She was my rugby coach when I was younger. She used to drive me and my big brothers to all our after-school clubs. She listens to everything, watches everything, and is my biggest cheerleader.”

The good luck text will at least no longer require a red-eyed alarm call, with Woods effectively trading a daily start which could be as early as 4am to commute by bike through London for a new opportunity presenting live Champions League football and major-fight nights for TNT. She also remains a frontline ITV presenter for the ongoing Women’s World Cup and other big events.

Leaving talkSPORT following a tearful on-air goodbye, she says, was a genuine “head vs heart” decision: “The Breakfast Show is just so great – unpredictable, fun and unscripted – the only problem was that it was so early. It was the longest show at the earliest time [lasting four hours from 6am to 10am]. Everyone I spoke to in breakfast radio said to me that you cannot do it forever and I totally agree.”

Woods had earlier breezed into the O2’s Toca Social sports bar for our interview with the words “this is like speed-dating” ahead of her umpteenth assignment of TNT Sports’ official launch day.



Everyone from photographers and film crews to fans and in-house staff had been waiting patiently for their audience but, from the moment our conversation shifted to the influence of her mother Michelle, who combined being a special needs teaching assistant with being a single mum, you could sense the balancing axis around which her life resides. Heartfelt appreciation for a family who all still know her as ‘Larry’, however, appears tinged with guilt.

“I would just make sure I always prioritised work,” says Woods, who joined Sky Sports in 2009 as a ‘runner’ before working in just about every different role in every different sport. “That took me through telly, through production, and it took me to here. And then I realised, probably in the last couple of years that, although I’ve got to where I want to in terms of my professional career, I’ve probably done it at the expense of some of my own personal relationships.

“I feel like I haven’t spent enough time with my friends and my family. I haven’t focussed on that side of my life as much as I want. They are completely understanding but you can only miss so many birthdays, parties and weddings. I would love to give it more focus.

“I look at my nieces and nephews and think, ‘God, they are growing up so quickly and I don’t want to miss it’. One of my nieces is called Margo. She wants to be a footballer – she’s Arsenal and Lionesses mad. She wears the Arsenal kit every day. I would love to take her to see the girls at Arsenal. I want to take her to some other matches. If I’m working all the time, I can’t do that.

“I think they [family and friends] should be my priority, and they always do feel like my priority, even if I’ve been working so hard that they’ve had to take a back seat.”

McCoist: ‘She’s got no airs and graces’

As well as family, Woods’s eyes light up when the conversation shifts to Ally McCoist. She calls McCoist her ‘“old ball and chain” – and is evidently thrilled that he will be joining her at TNT as a co-commentator and pundit.

Woods and McCoist – who is himself often described as the nation’s favourite football pundit – adds up to quite the double coup for a station that is an amalgamation of BT Sport and Eurosport and is part-owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. It is also a statement about the more informal approach that is being promoted and the desire to bring a very talkSPORT-style of football chat which aims to speak with, rather than at, their audience.

Woods' great rapport with Ally McCoist shone through during their talkSPORT days - Charlotte Bell

It was something that Woods and McCoist managed daily with self-deprecating wit on a channel that had long been the bastion of what we might call laddish sports banter. “Ally is the best – and I’m so chuffed that we have been reunited,” says Woods. “I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. I tried to stay out of it … he is just one of the most rounded and grounded people I’ve ever met. You have a bit of everything with Ally: the light and shade and this knowledge. You could start talking about tiddly-winks on the moon and he’d have some sort of story. I don’t know anyone who can be as warm, funny and really bloody good at their job.”

The mutual appreciation between Woods and McCoist is instantly obvious in conversation with the latter in the nearby Observatory pub later that same afternoon.

“What you see is what you get with Laura,” said McCoist. “She’s magic. Great fun to be around. No airs and graces. She’ll give you a bit back as well. She used to come into her own when the Spurs fans phoned up. (Woods is an Arsenal fan and revelled in a well-timed put down.) I’d just let her get on with it.”

A legendary goal-scorer as a player, and a broadcaster in one form or another for the past 27 years, McCoist has been around football and television for long enough to know their current golden status can easily change. “I’m aware you’re only a few mistakes away from falling off that cliff,” he says. But you also do not need long in their company to sense a shared infectious enthusiasm and knowledge of sport coupled with the most priceless commodity of all: a confidence simply to be themselves. It is also underpinned by hard work. McCoist says that he still gets nervous before every broadcast and describes himself as “an anorak” for a good statistic. Woods, a trained journalist who started out with unpaid work experience before throwing herself into numerous on and off-screen roles, also attributes her persistence to her mum.

“We didn’t come from money at all,” she says. “There’s four years between me and my big brothers [Paul and Luke], so she [Michelle] had three kids all under the age of four. She was a single mum, got a job in our school as a teaching assistant for special needs kids. It meant that she could keep an eye on us, and do the same hours. At one point she had two jobs.

“I look at her and take that work ethic on. I would go out and wash cars when I was nine or 10. I worked in restaurants, in pubs, in bars when I was old enough. I had an ambition for something. I’ve always worked. Always 100 miles an hour.

“We were always a little bit close to the mark … we didn’t get many new clothes when we were younger. Things like that. Lots of families experience that. I think what it bred in me was that I wanted to help my mum out from a young age because she was my best friend. I also figured out very quickly that I could make money.

“My whole family keeps me grounded and I never take anything too seriously. I think that’s the key which is why I want to spend more time with them.”

‘As you get older, you learn to balance your life’

Woods’ sense of perspective has also been critical to handling the still snowballing attention. Woods grins and says that she got “my comeuppance” over recent months when she frequently became the personal subject of the sort of ‘transfer’ chat that fills much of talkSPORT’s schedule. She also remains an engaging presence on social media and, for all Twitter’s failure to effectively curb abusive trolls, seems now to have found a healthier balance.

“There’s a little bit, ‘I’ve earned my stripes’ but also, I do know ways to not allow things to affect me any more,” she says. “You can, if you want, engage with it. And every now and then I do because I find it quite funny.

“But you also know, as an adult, that you have the ability to turn the phone off, put it down, delete the app, not look at it. That actually serves me quite well. It’s not that I’ll go, ‘God I’ve got to delete the app’. I might now go, ‘I don’t really need to be into social media this weekend. I’m doing things with my friends, my family, the people I love… so I’ll just delete the app for then’.

“I think as you get older you learn to balance your life a little bit more. This sounds very easy – like I’ve figured it out – but it won’t always be like that. I think you have to take the power away from it but also it’s a great tool. I love it and this past season was the best ever.” And why? “Because I’m an Arsenal fan,” she says, smiling.

