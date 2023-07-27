Laura Whitmore's docuseries about rough sex and incels gets first-look clips

ITV

First-look clips have been released for Laura Whitmore's latest docuseries investigating everything from rough sex to incels.

The three-part series, which kicks off tonight (July 27) on ITVX, will see the former Love Island host travel across the UK and further afield as she "aims to illuminate often dark and troubling subjects", the show's synopsis reads.

Laura Whitmore Investigates will tackle rough sex, incels, and cyber-stalking, with newly released clips from the show giving a taste of the emotive and often controversial subjects that will be addressed.



Related: Rosie Jones' documentary: Was the offensive title worth the harm?

A clip from tonight's episode sees Laura visit a BDSM workshop and also meet the sister of a woman murdered by a man who claimed her death was caused by rough sex gone wrong.



The second clip from the episode 'The Truth About Incels' sees Laura meeting incels, a term attributed to an online subculture of people who define themselves as unable to find a romantic or sexual partner.



She meets "extreme incel" Darkcel, who only agrees to meet her in a mask and at a secret location to preserve his identity.

In the final clip from an episode based on cyber-stalking, Laura meets a woman who was the victim of cyber-stalking, with the episode also seeing her spend time with the UK’s first special stalking police unit.

Speaking ahead of the release of the series, Laura spoke about her choice to tackle the troubling subjects and why she was up to the challenge, despite primarily being linked to the world of entertainment.

ITV

Related: Deepest Breath: What happened to Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan?



"I feel like, from the outside, I might seem like an unusual person to be hosting these shows," she said.

She continued: "I also feel like I’m probably to best person to do it because of who my audience are and I’d like this to be watched by a range of people, particularly females of my age or maybe the following I have from all the shows I’ve worked on.

Story continues

"And I think it’s important to constantly challenge yourself and other people around you and that has been a deliberate choice to challenge."

Laura Whitmore Investigates is available to stream now on ITVX.





You Might Also Like