Laura Whitmore reveals what the Love Island villa actually smells like, and it's not great

If you've been wallowing in the loss of UK Love Island this summer, rest assured that you can now recreate the actual smell of the villa in your own home (if you should wish) thanks to new intel from Laura Whitmore. Yep, the show's host has only gone and revealed the exact scent of the Islanders' home and, well, it's not great.

Describing the smell of the villa, Laura summed it up as a combination of "fake tan" and "flatulence," which, we'll admit, doesn't sound amazing.

Laura made the revelation during a recent interview with The Times. She explained, "The Love Island villa smells. That’s the one thing the audience at home never see.

"When you walk into a house with that many men and there are only two or three toilets – the smell of fake tan, the flatulence, the perfumes and aftershaves all together is like this eclectic medley."

Ouch. Maybe a few more toilets wouldn't go amiss, eh, producers? However, Laura's series of Winter Love Island took place in the new South African villa, so there's no word yet on whether the Spanish Summer Love Island villa smells the same. Any bets?

This isn't the first time a Love Island star has unleashed secret truths about what actually goes down in the villa, with ex-Islander Kady McDermott revealing that dinner is cooked for the contestants and cameramen hide in the bushes.

During her interview, Laura also opened up about her miscarriage, being upskirted and having imposter syndrome. Speaking about the Love Island contestants, she revealed, "I’m jealous of the Love Island girls.

"I wish I was that confident. I’m inspired by their body positivity, to walk around the villa and not give a shit. I wouldn’t want to be filmed in a bikini for 24 hours a day."

Hopefully the villa will be back on our screens soon!

