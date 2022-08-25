Laura Whitmore reveals big new TV project after quitting Love Island

Laura Whitmore has confirmed her next big move after quitting as Love Island host (PA)

Laura Whitmore has shared details of her exciting new TV project after sensationally quitting Love Island earlier this week.

The Irish star, 37, will front an “edgy” new docu-series called Laura Whitmore Investigates and told of her delight at “getting back to her journalism roots”.

The investigative series will be in three parts and apparently features the mum-of-one exploring dangerous worlds where “sex and power collide”.

“It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films,” Whitmore said in a statement shared with her 1.6m Instagram followers.

Laura Whitmore will present a new factual, three-part docu-series (Handout)

“Getting back to my journalist roots, I hope we can shine a light on some really important topics and issues, and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life subjects.”

Jo Clinton-Davis, the factual controller for ITV, said: “We’re excited about the opportunity ITVX presents for us and with our commissioning we want to broaden the palette of factual in very different and surprising ways.

“Documentary box sets with directorial ambition, on a diverse range of subjects, lead our developing slate; alongside series from new factual talent, including Laura Whitmore Investigates, which we are delighted to announce.”

Whitmore recently hinted at her new show in an exclusive interview with the Standard, telling us: “It’s very, very different [to Love Island], it’s a big thing that I’ve been working on for a while; it’s awesome.”

Laura Whitmore cited issues with the show’s format when revealing her decision to quit Love Island (ITV)

She stunned fans when she announced that she was stepping down from presenting Love Island after fronting the hit ITV2 dating show for three series.

She cited issues with the show’s format and admitted travelling back and forth between the UK and South Africa, where the winter series is due to be filmed, would cause conflicts logistically with her other commitments.

Maya Jama and Vick Hope are reportedly the two frontrunners to nab Whitmore’s Love Island gig.

According to The Sun, presenter Jama, 28, and TV and radio star Hope, 32, are currently being considered by TV bosses to bring a “cooler edge” to the show.