Laura Whitmore pregnant: Love Island host expecting first baby with Iain Stirling
Laura Whitmore has announced that she is expecting her first child with her partner Iain Stirling.
On Wednesday, the Love Island host shared a photograph of a Guns N’ Roses babygrow that had the words “Sweet Child O’ Mine” written across it.
Over the top of the babygrow, Whitmore wrote “coming 2021”.
In the caption, the 35-year-old explained that she has “always tried to be protective” over her personal life.
“A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly,” she said.
“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control,” Whitmore continued.
“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.”
Whitmore went on to explain how there have been times when she has had to run out of live radio studios “to get sick in a bin” or to satisfy a random craving for mashed potato.
“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she conintued. "In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celebrity Juice, which is quite the accolade!
“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”
Whitmore’s pregnancy announcement has garnered more than 160,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans and celebrity friends.
“Yes congratulations,” wrote broadcaster Clara Amfo.
“SECRET'S OOT!!! So happy for you Laura and Ian! Congratulations on the new heir/ess/xx to the Love Island throne! [sic]” commented Munroe Bergdorf.
Whitmore’s post comes after rumours circulated that she and Sterling had secretly tied the knot in November.
According to The Sun, the couple married in Dublin last month with just 25 guests in attendance.
While Whitmore didn’t comment on the reports, she did allude to them earlier on Wednesday prior to announcing her pregnancy when she tweeted: “Little thought of the day... If and when I ever have personal news I want to share, I will be the one to share it."
The couple first went public with their romance in 2017 when Whitmore shared a photograph on Instagram of them kissing in New York.
