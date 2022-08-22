Laura Whitmore Leaves Love Island After Three Years As Host

Laura Whitmore (Photo: Joel Anderson via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images)

Laura Whitmore has announced she will not be returning to host Love Island when it returns to our screens next year.

The Irish presenter took over as host in 2020, amid her predecessor Caroline Flack’s legal issues at that time.

Since then, she has fronted three seasons of the ITV2 reality show, but confirmed on Monday night that she will not be hosting the next series of Love Island, which will take place in South Africa early next year.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands.”

Referring to her late friend Caroline Flack, Laura added: “I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Shortly after last year’s series concluded, ITV was forced to address tabloid rumours claiming they were planning to replace Laura as host, with Maya Jama, former Islander Maura Higgins and Arielle Free all named as potential new presenters at the time.

“Laura has done a fantastic job at the helm of the show this year and no discussions have yet taken place with regard to the next series,” a rep for the show said.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star eventually returned to host Love Island’s eighth series earlier in the year, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti eventually winning the series by a landslide.

ITV recently confirmed that Love Island would be airing two seasons in 2023, the first of which will see the show returning to South Africa for the first time since its initial winter run received a mixed response in 2020.

