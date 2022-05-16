Laura Robson: Former British No1, Wimbledon junior champion and Olympic silver medalist retires at 28

Calling it quits: Laura Robson has retired from tennis aged 28 (Getty Images for LTA)

Laura Robson, the former British women’s No1, has announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 28.

The 2012 Olympic silver medalist and former Wimbledon junior champion has stepped away from the sport after being plagued by injury problems over recent years.

In an interview with the BBC released on Monday, Robson said: “I went through every possibility of rehab and of surgery.

“I had another hip surgery and probably did the best rehab block of my life - I went to all the best specialists and had some incredible people that I was working with just to get me back on court - and then the second time I hit, I just knew. It feels weird to say out loud, but I’m done, I’m retired.

“I’ve sort of known that for a while because of what I was told by the doctors last year, but I think it just took me so long to say it to myself, which is why it took me so long to say it officially.”

More to follow