Laura Muir wins 1500m gold in Berlin to claim first major outdoor title

Great Britain's Laura Muir won the 1500m to claim her first major outdoor title.

The 25-year-old, who was the overwhelming favourite, won in four minutes 02.32 seconds ahead of Poland's Sofia Ennaoui.

British team-mate Laura Weightman claimed bronze at the Olympic Stadium.

Muir and Weightman after their victories in the 1500m ( AFP/Getty Images)

Muir becomes the first British woman to take the 1500m title at the European Championships.

She claimed world indoor silver and bronze in the 1500m and 3000m respectively in March.

Muir told the BBC: "I knew a lot of the girls have a good finish, so I thought the longer I leave it the riskier it would be.

"I know I can run hard from a long way out, so I did that and I saw Laura come with me, it was great to see that 1-2 on the board. I just ran as hard as I could.

"This was probably the most pressure I have been under, it was something new for me, but I think I handled it really well. I'm just thankful for all the support I have had back home and here as well.