Laura Muir eyes first holiday in five years after attempting to make history in 1500m European Championship final

Laura Muir wants to finish off what Dina Asher-Smith started - and then take her first holiday in five years.

Great Britain's star is gunning for her first major outdoor title in the 1500m at the European Championships on Sunday evening.

No British woman has won the 1500m European title before and Muir - a double European indoor champion - is the overwhelming favourite for the crown.

After winning two European indoor titles last March, does a European outdoor title beckon for Laura Muir in Berlin?



Asher-Smith kick started Britain's championships in Berlin with 100m gold on Tuesday - the first British woman to claim the title since 1962 - and Muir now wants to wrap things up.

She said: "She opened it and hopefully I can close it on Sunday. I know Dina really well and we compete at the same competitions. To see her doing well is great. You just want to keep that momentum going.

"We watched her in St Moritz. I said I bet she would run 10.8 but saying that and then seeing her do it...I couldn't believe it. She did so well and I'm really happy for her."

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates her 100m final win (Getty Images)

Muir is also planning on a holiday at the end of the season having completed her veterinary studies at the University of Glasgow and graduating in June.

"I plan to go on holiday which will be the first one in five years. I'm going to Canada," said the 25-year-old, who missed April's Commonwealth Games to complete her finals.

"Hopefully start off in Toronto and then off to Calgary in the Rocky Mountains and hopefully see some grizzly bears.

"It'll be really strange because the past five years whenever I finish racing I'll go straight into (a veterinary) placement because it gave me the opportunity to go away and do something I couldn't do while I was training.

"I'd go to a few different placements and last year I went straight into final year. On my break I'm working so it's nice to have a break from both. It's been a long time since I've had that."

