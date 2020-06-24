Laura Mercier launches at Boots: Here's what we're adding to our basket

You can now buy Laura Mercier at Boots. (Getty Images)

Since their launch in 1996, Laura Mercier’s iconic colour and skin products have remained cult favourites and a go-to for makeup artists and makeup lovers alike.

As the pioneer of the tinted moisturiser, translucent loose setting powder and primers, Laura Mercier continues to be one of the most sought-after beauty innovators.

Though previously her range was exclusive to high-end department stores and Laura Mercier stores, you’ll now be able to get your hands on premium makeup more easily than ever as the beauty brand launches on Boots today.

Joanna Rogers, Commercial Director and VP of Beauty at Boots UK, said: “With its famous primers and loose setting powders, Laura Mercier is the perfect addition to the ever-growing choice of beauty brands at Boots.com.”

Laura Mercier will also have a spot on the Boots virtual consultations this coming weekend as Boots Beauty Specialists will be teaching customers how to create the famous ‘flawless face’. These can be booked in from Thursday 25 June here and will take place between the 27-29 June.

In the meantime, here are five of our favourite products from the range. We’ll definitely be stocking up.

