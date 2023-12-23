Laura Lynch, Founding Member Of The Dixie Chicks, Dead At 65

Laura Lynch, a founding member of country pop band The Dixie Chicks, died on Friday at age 65, The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

The musician died on Friday at around 5:45 p.m. MST after being involved in a car collision on a highway near El Paso, Texas, her cousin told TMZ.

According to a Texas DPS report obtained by HuffPost, a car tried to pass another vehicle on a two-way undivided portion of the highway, and ended up crashing head-on into Lynch’s car.

Lynch was pronounced dead on scene, according to the report. The driver of the car that crashed into Lynch’s vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Lynch can be seen playing the bass in the clip below while performing “West Texas Wind,” off the band’s debut album, “Thank Heavens for Dale Evans.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.