Laura Lynch Dies: Dixie Chicks Founding Member Killed In Car Crash, Was 64

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, has been killed in a head-on car crash in Texas. She was 64 and died after another car slammed into her vehicle, TMZ reports.

The driver of the other vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries, while Lynch was declared dead at the scene.

More from Deadline

Lynch cofounded The Dixie Chicks alongside Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin back in 1990.

She recorded three albums with the band before leaving in 1993.

Lynch played upright bass for the wildly popular country group and provided lead vocals on the group’s third album, Shouldn’t a Told You That.

But Lynch was tired from the touring life and left the group. After her departure, the Dixie Chicks scored international success with the release of their album, Wide Open Spaces, in 1998.

No information on survivors was immediately available.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.