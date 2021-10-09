Laura Knight: A Panoramic View, MK Gallery, review: these cheery, pleasant paintings lack substance

Detail from The Cornish Coast by Laura Knight, 1917. - The Estate of Dame Laura Knight

Although, during her lifetime, the prolific artist Laura Knight enjoyed enormous popularity, so much so that her name once appeared as a crossword clue in a Scottish newspaper, her reputation nosedived after her death in 1970. A figurative painter to her fingertips, she was never part of the avant-garde, and, for all the brilliance and fluency of her draughtsmanship, her unfashionable realist pictures of circus performers and ballet dancers milling about backstage now appear garish and schmaltzy.

So, I was surprised to learn that she would be the subject of a retrospective at MK Gallery in Milton Keynes featuring more than 160 works, including some of her justly famous wartime commissions documenting the efforts of airmen and female workers.

Born in Derbyshire in 1877, upon becoming a teenager she enrolled at Nottingham School of Art, where she met her future husband, the portraitist Harold Knight. A group of charcoal studies in the first room reveal the extent of her talent. In her early twenties, she moved to an artists’ colony on the Yorkshire coast, where, working with a subtle, muted palette of browns and silvery greys, she produced sombre oil paintings of local fisherfolk, as well as wonderful, related watercolours, inspired by Dutch art, which look like relics from the 17th century. There’s nothing splashy or crowd-pleasing about this beautiful, impressive phase.

The impact, though, of the Knights’ decision to move, in 1907, to another artists’ community, this time in Cornwall, was immediate: she junked her miserabilist mode, and, like someone experiencing sunlight for the first time, plunged headlong into a carefree world of brightness and colour.

Her paintings of liberated, attractive young women, either sunbathing naked and skinny-dipping like modern-day nymphs, or clambering in fashionable clobber over a granite coastline puckered with suggestive folds and creases, led later commentators to question Knight’s sexuality. Given the absence, though, of hard-and-fast evidence, the gallery steers clear of this debate.

Detail from A Dressing Room at Drury Lane by Laura Knight, 1951 - The Estate of Dame Laura Knight

The about-turn brought about by the Cornish move set a template for how Knight would operate throughout her career: flitting between subjects and genres, taking on commercial commissions, never alighting on a “signature” approach. She loved performers of all kinds – but had an entitled tendency to dip in and out of marginalised communities, such as the Gypsies she met at Epsom and Ascot whom she painted during the Thirties, when she also became the first woman elected to full membership of the Royal Academy.

That said, a surprising group of portraits of African-American women and children executed in Baltimore, where her husband had accepted a commission, show that she was capable of great sensitivity. Nearby, we encounter several extraordinary wartime paintings championing women. A female supervisor oversees the construction of Stirling bombers at a Midlands factory; a line of uniformed women, like a tug-of-war team, or stagehands manipulating scenery, fly a crinkled barrage balloon.

Throughout, Knight’s work is blighted by inconsistency: for every strong artwork, and there are many, there are at least three stinkers. A few of her circus pictures are ridiculous, while her portraits of pretty women with lurid red lipstick and rouged cheeks, like pulp-fiction heroines, try too hard to be attractive. Moreover, it’s a shame that her superb self-portrait with a nude model of 1913 is too fragile to travel.

Knight was blessed with astonishing skill, but, you suspect, never quite worked out what to do with it. Her paintings are the equivalent of small talk, or a light entertainment: cheery and pleasant, but offering little in the way of substance.

Until Feb 20; information: mkgallery.org