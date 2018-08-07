Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald vow to make Madison return

LAURA Kenny felt the technicality of Madison racing saw her and Katie Archibald come a cropper after missing out on adding to her European Championship golden haul.

The 26-year-old had already accrued two track cycling titles in Glasgow to take her overall tally to 12 – less than a year after giving birth to son Albie.

But a maiden Madison with world champion Archibald was a chance to get the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome crowd on their feet one final time.

Yet with legs tiring and the tactics of the race going against them, the British pair were unable to take their places on the podium for a third time each at the Championships.

And for Kenny there was little doubt about what didn’t go their way, confident they’ll be back to do it all again as the Madison takes its place at an Olympic Games for the first time at Tokyo 2020.

“It was hard, I don’t think it helped that mine and Katie’s legs weren’t great, you had to be tactically good and we weren’t but it didn’t help with our legs,” she said.

“We wanted to make the efforts to go but you can’t because you’re not feeling great and you can’t get away when you’re riding like that.

“Some of our changes were absolutely horrendous, we were having to go up the track to meet our partners instead of coming down – it just makes it difficult and we didn’t have the legs to ride like that.

“So it’s a little bit disappointing but if we can come fourth riding like that, there’s room for improvement and hopefully we can get on the podium next time.”

Even with a tinge of disappointment to finish, this could only partially offset what has been a majestic European Championships for Kenny back on the track.

Not even a year has passed since she gave birth – with son Albie playing his part in the preparation with a plethora of sleep-disrupted nights in Glasgow.

Story Continues

That hasn’t stopped the four-time Olympic champion revelling in another gold rush however, team pursuit and elimination victories coming her way for her 26th and 27th major titles.

Yet when your medal collection is as golden as Kenny’s, you don’t stop any time soon.

“To come away with two gold medals, I’m really pleased with that – the Madison was the new Olympic event so I’m a little disappointed with that and I’m always going to be disappointed in that situation – you want to win a bike race,” she added.

“I’m happy with it overall, I feel pretty positive and there is definitely still stuff to work on, I don’t feel like my top end is there and I’m struggling a little bit with the endurance.

“It will come, I have faith that it will the come. We’ve got a lot to work on but I have faith that it will come back, by Tokyo it will hopefully be there.”

SSE customers can get up to 48 hour advanced ticketing, lounge upgrades, exclusive competitions and VIP experiences at our sponsored venues, The SSE Arena, Wembley and The SSE Hydro. We’re also incredibly proud to support The SSE Women’s FA Cup. ssereward.com