Cycling: Laura Kenny helps Great Britain's team pursuit to top seeding in Glasgow

Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny, Eleanor Dickinson and Katie Archibald of Great Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Restless nights still grace Laura Kenny’s life but there was no sleeping on the job as Great Britain got their European Track Cycling Championship flawlessly under way in Glasgow.

Kenny is in her first Europeans since giving birth to son Albie, but the team pursuit unit featuring Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson still brought the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome to life on the opening evening.

The four stopped the clock in 4:19.330, nearly three seconds quicker than nearest challengers Italy to enter the first round as top seeds following a triumphant qualification.

For Kenny, however, early-competition priorities were on those a little closer to home.

“I’m quite used to the lack of sleep now to be honest, I wouldn’t change it for the world and being a mum is more important to me,” she said.

“He (Albie) still hasn’t slept through yet but now he’s up once or twice a night when before it was every 90 minutes.

“He’s in Glasgow but he won’t be coming into the velodrome.

“It’s about fitting my training around Albie as opposed to the other way around. He comes before anything – if he has his jabs or is ill then I’ll miss a session for that and not think about cycling 24/7.”

Kenny is far from alone in her bid for track glory, husband Jason also set to strut his stuff in Glasgow in this, the very first mixed-event European Championships.

But even with the ten European titles she already has to her name, Laura is still keen to play down expectations.





The 26-year-old has competed at the World Championships once since giving birth nearly a year ago – picking up team pursuit silver, too – but top form of the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist is not coming back any time soon according to the rider herself.

“The level I came from was Rio so that’s obviously what I’m going to compare to, it took me two years to get to that anyway so for me it’ll take the while to get there,” she added.

“You want to win every race you go into, but that silver at the worlds, I don’t think anyone expected me back six months after giving birth – to be there was an achievement in itself and silver was great.”

The team pursuit quartet take on France in Friday’s first round, with defending European champions Italy set to be in the gold medal chase.

