Dame Laura Kenny, Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian, retires

Laura Kenny won her fifth gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Telegraph/Paul Grover

Dame Laura Kenny, Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian, has announced her decision to retire immediately rather than press ahead with her attempt to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Writing on her Instagram account, Kenny said: “Thank you cycling for everything you’ve given me - including a husband and our growing family!

“Having people say I have inspired women and girls to get active and get on a bike means the world to me. Thanks to Team GB, British Cycling and all the partners who have supported my journey.

“A special thanks to every team mate I have had over the years and of course to my family for being the best support unit I could ever have wished for. It’s now time to move on but stay following for the next chapter.”

Kenny’s announcement brings the curtain down on one of the most remarkable careers in British sport.

In total, the 31 year-old mother-of-two won six Olympic medals from three Games, tying her with dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin for most decorated British female Olympian of all time. But Kenny’s five gold medals and one silver medal make her the most successful.

More than the number of medals, it was the way in which she won them. Kenny (nee Trott), 31, was famously born six weeks premature, with a collapsed lung, taking up sport as a child after her parents were advised to try to increase her lung capacity.

But after joining her local cycling club Welwyn Wheelers as an eight year old, she almost almost immediately started beating much older children, boys as well as girls.

Kenny belied her diminutive stature throughout her career - she stands just 5ft 4in in her cycling socks - inspiring her country time and again.

She first shot to prominence at London 2012, not only with her performances on the track, winning gold medals in the omnium and the team pursuit, together with team mates Dani King and Joanna Rowsell, but off it, too, with her blossoming romance with track sprinter Jason Kenny capturing the public imagination.

The pair, sitting just behind David Beckham, were photographed kissing during the women’s volleyball final at Horse Guards’ Parade.

Laura and Jason Kenny pictures kissing at the Beach Volleyball at London 2012 - Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

Team GB’s golden couple - the pair have a combined 15 Olympic medals, 12 gold and three silver - married in secret after Rio 2016, where Kenny defended both of her titles from four years earlier. They had their first son, Albie, in the summer of 2017, with Kenny returning to competition just six months later.

After the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games, where Kenny won a spectacular gold in the Madison with partner Katie Archibald, and a silver in the team pursuit, Kenny suffered a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy, precipitating a tough period in which by her own admission she struggled with her mental health.

Kenny admitted to feeling “lost” and “lacking in motivation” at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on home soil, but managed to win gold in the scratch race.

After giving birth to her second son, Monty, last summer, Kenny admitted it was going to be a “tough ask” to make it to Paris.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday, Kenny said: “It has been one ride that I would not change. I’ve just had an absolute blast but now is the time to hang that bike up.

“I am so, so happy with my career. Now I’m sat here knowing it’s the right decision it almost feels like a relief.

It’s been in my head a little while. Just the sacrifices of leaving your children and family at home was really quite big. More and more I was struggling to do that.”