Laura Ingraham's Question About Violence Gets A Brutal 'Daily Show' Supercut

Laura Ingraham asked a question and “The Daily Show” was standing by with an answer.

The Fox News host defended Republicans from allegations of violent rhetoric following the assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Now which Republican official or candidate has ever condoned or in any way encouraged any type of violent assault?” Ingraham asked. “Can you start naming them? I can’t.”

“The Daily Show” accepted what it called the #LauraIngrahamChallenge and named those names:

We did the #LauraIngrahamChallengepic.twitter.com/doolX4nQWA — The Daily Show in Atlanta (@TheDailyShow) November 1, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.