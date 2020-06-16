Ingraham Calls Fauci ‘Medical Deep State,’ Tells Trump To Ignore Virus Rally Warnings

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday disparagingly referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, as “the medical deep state.”

The host of “The Ingraham Angle” also urged President Donald Trump’s campaign to ignore the “alarmist COVID drivel” ahead of his upcoming indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Multiple public health officials have warned this Saturday’s event at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center could prove catastrophic in spreading the virus that has now killed more than 118,000 people nationwide.

But Ingraham, a staunch defender of Trump, argued the warnings were bunkum.

She mocked Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, for a recent interview with Britain’s Daily Telegraph in which he warned that “we could get back to some degree of normality within a year or so, but I don’t think it’s this winter or fall.”

“The medical deep state strikes again,” Ingraham quipped, after alleging hypocrisy of “the science” that “has deemed it OK, essential, actually, to pack together outdoors in large crowds to protest in the name of liberal political causes” but “considers it unacceptably dangerous to attend large indoor gatherings.”

“I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that these super-spreader events happen to exactly match the campaign rally that Trump had planned over the weekend,” she said.

“The president and his campaign should simply not react to any of this alarmist COVID drivel from here on out,” continued Ingraham. “None of these people, sadly including Dr. Fauci, can be really taken all that seriously anymore given what we’ve seen, because science, just like journalism and entertainment, has become obscenely politicized.”

“Now why did none of these people wailing about the health hazards of Trump’s future rallies voice any real sustained concern about the shoulder to shoulder protesters screaming at the top of their lungs, some not wearing masks, some taking them on and off, carrying BLM, Antifa, or nasty anti-Trump signs, no worries,” she added.

