Laura Ingraham abruptly ends interview on football safety after guest criticizes Fox News

Fox News' Laura Ingraham abruptly ended an interview on her show with activist and author Steve Almond after he called out the station for fear mongering and other controversial issues.

Almond, who wrote "Against Football: One Fan's Reluctant Manifesto," appeared on Ingraham's show Wednesday to discuss Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game earlier this week.

In his book, he discusses why he no longer watches the game he formerly loved, citing violence, racism and the growing evidence about brain injuries suffered by players.

But when Ingraham interviewed Almond about the NFL and player safety, Almond turned the discussion to criticize her and Fox News.

"I know you're focused on the players, I’m focused on the fans, and what I essentially believe is not that any government ban is going to make football safer, and certainly not some mythic woke mob that you mentioned to try to scare your viewers," he said during the segment.

Ingraham quickly interrupted Almond and began to speak over him: "I'm not trying to scare my viewers, football is not about politics."

"Oh, I think that’s your entire economic model," Almond fired back. "Your entire economic model is to scare your viewers. That’s your whole gig."

Ingraham: Football is not about politics. It's not about politics. You're making it about politics.

The host went on to insist her guest wanted football banned. She also said there were other ways to make sports safer, and referenced baseball and lacrosse.

"You seem to have the belief that football has a history based in racism, and a celebration … of violence," she said. "What I am saying to you is, I don't know what kind of fan base you are going to, but they don't celebrate violence, they are there to enjoy the game."

Almond calmly responded: "I agree with you Laura, I don't think the fans are there to celebrate violence."

During another portion of the segment, Almond compared the NFL’s "PR problem" to Fox News' sexual-harassment scandal.

"Fox News throws money at that to make that PR problem go away," Almond said.

In 2021, New York City's Commission on Human Rights slapped Fox News with a $1 million fine as part of a settlement of a sexual harassment investigation, marking the highest civil penalty ordered in the commission's history.

Later in the show, Almond resurrected the host's apology to gun reform activist David Hogg after she mocked him on her Twitter page for being rejected by UCLA admissions – a move that led several companies to pull advertisements from the station.

Asserting sports and news put money at the forefront, Almond said: "A couple of years ago when you taunted a survivor of the Parkland mass shooting, you apologized only because advertisers withdrew from your show."

"Nice try, buddy," she said, then awkwardly cut the interview short.

Almond took to Twitter after the show sarcastically posting, "Guess who has a new best friend?"

He also tweeted directly at the Fox News host. "Weirdly, @IngrahamAngIe hasn't posted our segment from last night. Almost as if she's ... embarrassed. Don't be embarrassed Laura. You are who you are. You murder mercy for profit."

