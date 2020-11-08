Laura And Dev Eliminated In Junior MasterChef Australia's Semi-Final

They were so close to reaching the end, but unfortunately Laura and Dev were eliminated from ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ on Sunday night in a nail-biting semi final.

In a pressure test that would decide who goes through to the grand final, Dev, Laura and remaining contestants Georgia, Filo and Carter had to whip up celebrity chef Kirsten Tibballs’ lemon meringue tart.

Related...

But it wasn’t just any lemon meringue tart. The dessert featured a multi-layered base with spiced shortbread casing, a white chocolate and rice bubbles layer, salted caramel, lemon cake and crunchy meringue sticks to top it off.

With judge Andy Allen absent as he was feeling a bit under the weather, fellow judges Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo gave the young cooks pep talks as they concentrated hard in the kitchen.

Ultimately, Laura and Dev’s dishes didn’t quite hit the mark and they were eliminated from the competition.

Who Will Be In Junior MasterChef Australia’s Grand Final?

This means Georgia, Filo and Carter will go head-to-head in the grand final.

Georgia, 11, credits her grandmother for teaching her these cooking skills.

“I’m very close to my Nanna and my Papa,” Georgia said on the Channel 10 reality show, explaining she’s also learnt to make dishes that reflect her cultural heritage.

“They’re both Sri Lankan. My Nanna taught me how to make lots of different Sri Lankan food.”

View photos ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ contestant Georgia More

Continue reading on HuffPost