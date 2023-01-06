Laura Dern recalls surprising Taylor Swift fan remark at Jurassic Park tourist site

Laura Dern has shared a surprising fan interaction that occurred at a Jurassic Park filming site.

The actor is known to many for her work as palaeobotanist Dr Ellie Satler in the Nineties films about dinosaurs coming to life at a theme park.

However, in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (5 January), the actor recalled a fan encounter in which she was recognised from somewhere else entirely.

Dern recalled to host Kimmel about visiting some friends who live in O’ahu, Hawaii, on land that was used to film parts of Jurassic Park.

“I was coming out of their farm, and there was a guided tour of the sights of Jurassic Park. There's a little sign that says ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’,” she explained.

While leaving her friends’ property, Dern noticed that a group of sightseers were approaching.

“I'm standing in front of this sign, and here comes a group of people. This girl comes running up to me and says, ‘Oh my god, Oh my god.’”

Assuming that the fan’s excitement was due to seeing a Jurassic Park star standing in front of a Jurassic Park welcome sign, Dern anticipated having to feign enthusiasm for a dinosaur-heavy conversation.

“I just want to be with my family, let's not do a whole Jurassic Park [thing],” she says of her reaction at the time.

Laura Dern in Taylor Swift’s music video for ‘Bejeweled' (YouTube / Taylor Swift)

However, the fan asked something she wasn’t expecting. Dern continued: “She goes, aren’t you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?”

Dern had a star turn in Swift’s music video for the song “Bejeweled” from her latest album Midnights as the Wicked Stepmother to Swift’s Cinderella.

Luckily, the Big Little Lies actor was amused by the unexpected interaction.

She continued: “It was amazing. She did ask for a picture with me because she's a big fan of Taylor Swift, and there was ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’ right behind us.”