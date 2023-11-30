Laura Dern Celebrates 'Sassy' Mom Diane Ladd's 88th Birthday: 'I Love You with Everything'

The 'Jurassic Park' actress is celebrating her mother turning another year wiser

Michael Kovac/Getty Diane Ladd and Laura Dern

Laura Dern is sending a very special birthday tribute for her mother Diane Ladd's big day!

“For my mother, inspiration, and other sassy Sagittarius… I love you with everything. Happy birthday @rosedianeladd,” the Jurassic Park star, 56, said as she celebrated her mom turning 88 years old.

In Wednesday’s Instagram post, Dern shared a black-and-white portrait of the Wild at Heart actress in her younger days.

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Diane Ladd and Laura Dern

For Ladd's previous birthday, Dern also used social media to honor the Academy Award nominee.

"Happy birthday, goddess mama!" the Big Little Lies talent captioned a selfie of the two of them smiling in red bathing suits. "You are my endless inspiration and my favorite buddy to go for a swim with!! And just the best darn actor EVER!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Diane Ladd and Laura Dern

Dern’s father is Bruce Dern, who also has an Oscar nomination to his name.

And the apple certainly doesn’t fall too far from the tree in their family. Dern's daughter Jaya, who shares a birthday with Ladd, is also interested in pursuing acting.

"Happy birthday, my brilliant, hilarious, sassy, honest, radical, inspiring, goddess girl," Dern wrote Tuesday on Instagram, adding a throwback photo of Jaya. She also included a newer photo of herself and her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Harper.

In a December 2022 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dern admitted that she would love to someday star in a project with her youngest child, who is now 18.

"There is something very moving about it," she told host Ellen Degeneres. "Jaya's 17 and I started very young at 11 but I'm so happy that she's waiting and wants to go to school but really knows in her heart she wants to act."

"And maybe if she does, we'll end up having the privilege of working together," Dern added.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Diane Ladd and Laura Dern

In the meantime, she’s released a project with Ladd that is dear to both of their hearts.

Earlier this year, the mother-daughter duo spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the April release of their book Honey, Baby, Mine — which chronicles their relationships, love, ambition and careers.

Dern revealed that her mother being diagnosed with a sudden, life-threatening illness sparked their idea for them to work together on the book.

"When my mother received a terrifying health diagnosis, we started taking walks," she told PEOPLE in January. "Walks that resulted in us having the deepest, most honest and even the funniest conversations of our lives together. This book is the result of not waiting to share it all and has brought us closer than ever."



