Laura Craik on finding a holiday on the streets of London

My friend and I met for a business meeting at Shoreditch House.

From the panoramic sixth-floor windows, the lights twinkled out over the city like it was 2019. ‘We could be in New York,’ I squealed, like a person who’d been stuck in their own kitchen for eight months and was now tragically overstimulated by venturing to a different postcode. The following morning I went on a dog walk with another friend. The bridge we usually walk over was closed and we had to divert several metres through some nearby parkland. ‘It’s like a mini-break,’ I said. ‘We could almost be in the countryside.’

On Day 227 since the first lockdown started, those of us without the means to surprise our closest inner circle with a trip to a private island, where we can pretend things are normal just for a brief moment in time, have had to take our joy wherever we can find it. Starved of new — or any — experiences, too skint or locked down to travel abroad, Londoners had been driving to the nearest beach and pretending they were in Greece, despite being wrapped in woollies as the wind howled all around. All across the city, hot tubs and patio heaters have sold out as people try to recreate ‘poolside at Pikes’ vibes in their tiny Peckham yards. Meanwhile, Finland’s national carrier, Finnair, recently started selling its business class meals in a supermarket in a bid to prevent job cuts at its catering unit. It shifted 1,600 meals in a matter of days. If BA and Virgin did the same, I’m sure they’d have a market: that’s how desperate we are to get on a plane again.

London has been good to me in lockdown. I’d never complain. My community is kind, my local parks are plentiful and, to quote Kim again, I am humbly reminded how privileged my life is. But like a belching husband, even your chosen city can become dull after prolonged overexposure. No wonder we’re all transporting ourselves elsewhere. No matter the geographical restrictions imposed on us, the mind is always free. Our imaginations can take us anywhere.

Not Insta’s breast move

As anyone who has stumbled upon a dick pic will attest, Instagram’s nudity policy has never been consistent. So its removal of a pic of plus-sized model Nyome Nicholas-Williams, topless and covering her breasts, for violating its semi-nudity guidelines, was perplexing.

After a petition signed by 17,000 users, Instagram has modified its guidelines to allow ‘breast holding or cupping’ while still banning ‘breast grabbing’. A pernickety distinction, but if it allows users to show their breasts on their own terms without an algorithm labelling them ‘porn’, then it’s an important one.

