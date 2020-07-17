The Laundress Just Launched No.723 Laundry Detergent, Its First New Product in 6 Years

Photo credit: The Laundress

There are certain things in life that you shouldn’t skimp on, and the laundry detergent you use to keep your clothing clean is one of them. The Laundress is known for its line of eco-friendly detergent, but has also expanded a range of other cleaners. Even with its extensive products, the just-launched No.723 Laundry Detergent is the brand’s first new addition in six years.

The new laundry detergent was designed for “everyday laundry” and is modeled after the complex scent of Damask rose. Not only does the formula smell fresh, it also whitens, brightens, preserves color, and removes stains. What else could you possibly need?

“With notes of Damask rose, geranium, jasmine, and warm, irresistible hits of amber and wood, No.723 Laundry Detergent offers a spicy, reimagined take on rose,” said Lindsey Boyd, cofounder of The Laundress. “The No.723 scent is blended with our customer-loved, plant-based Signature Detergent for gently cleaning and brightening everyday laundry, and the bottle is so elegant, you’ll want to display it in your laundry room.”

Boyd is the “nose” behind the brand’s fine fragrances and uses inspiration, whether it be from her family, home, or nature, to create new products. No.723 Laundry Detergent was inspired by a walk through her garden that’s filled with fragrant flowers, including jasmine and a variety of different roses.

The No.723 Laundry Detergent from The Laundress is a limited-edition offering. It’s available in a 16-ounce bottle, which can be used with high-efficiency washers and traditional washers. You can order the nontoxic, allergen-free, and cruelty-free laundry detergent for $19.

BestProducts.com got the opportunity to test out No.723 Laundry Detergent ahead of its launch. As someone who doesn’t like overly floral scents, I was worried that it would be too overpowering. That wasn’t the case, however, and my clothes and towels now smell like fresh, bright flowers. Do I even need to wear perfume anymore?

