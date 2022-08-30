Launch of the Tihase residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

Merko Ehitus AS

Tihase_courtyard

Tihase courtyard visualisation

Tihase_milieu

Tihase milieu visualisation

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the construction of Tihase residential development project, within which the apartment buildings with a total of 46 apartments and three commercial premises will be built on the corner of Sõpruse avenue and Tihase street in Tallinn. Two buildings at Sõpruse pst 26//28 with a common underground floor will be completed in the first half of 2024.

Tihase residential project’s ( merko.ee/tihase/en ) two 5-storey residential buildings will have the energy class rating B, the sizes of the apartments range between 51–132 square meters and prices per square metre start from 4560 euros.

The apartments have balconies, loggias and/or terraces, with a private courtyard area complementing the terraces on the ground floor. Penthouse apartments have a roof terrace, a winter garden, and an outdoor minipool. The residential buildings have a private fenced courtyard with recreation and play areas.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Taavi Kotkas, Project Development Director of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, tel: +372 56 805 397.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

Story continues

Attachments



