Launch of the Seiler Quarter residential development (Pärnu, Estonia)

Nordecon

Nordecon AS has started the Seiler Quarter development project located at Rääma 7 in Pärnu, in the course of which a complete residential area with ten modern apartment buildings will be built right on the riverbank in the heart of Pärnu.

Seiler Quarter ( https://www.seileri.ee/en ) has been designed by 3+1 architects. A total of 133 apartments are planned in the buildings with plenty of west- and south-facing terraces and balconies. The apartments are one to five room, ranging in size from 23-110 sqm. Commercial premises are planned for the 1st floor of some buildings. Parking is arranged at ground level under the buildings. Functional landscaping is planned between the apartment buildings, where there are recreation areas and a playground.

Rääma 7 is located in the center of the city of Pärnu, on the bank of the Pärnu river, in the immediate vicinity of the Tallinn highway and the Kesklinna bridge. The Jaanson health trail runs on the river side of Seiler Quarter.

The Seiler Quarter residential area is being built on the former territory of Pärnu Machine Factory. Two men were behind the founding of the factory in the early 20th century: Reinhold Stryck and Martin Seiler. The new quarter has been named in honour of the latter.

Nordecon AS plans to start the construction of the first stage of Seiler Quarter in winter of 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com



