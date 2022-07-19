Launch of the fourth stage of the Erminurme residential project (Tartu, Estonia)

Merko Ehitus AS

Erminurme 1

Erminurme apartment house visualisation

Erminurme 2

Erminurme apartment house visualisation

Erminurme arendusala

Erminurme development area visualisation

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the fourth stage of Erminurme residential development project in Tartu Parish. The stage includes three buildings at Erminurme Road 14, Erminurme Road 18 and Erminurme Road 20 with 46 apartments, which will be completed in autumn 2023.

Erminurme residential buildings ( merko.ee/erminurme ) have energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 48–97 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 2,363 euros. Merko will build parking spaces around the houses, and create greenery, recreational areas and children’s playgrounds in the interior courtyards.

Erminurme residential quarter is located on the border of Tartu Parish and the City of Tartu close to Estonian National Museum and Raadi Manor complex. The development project comprises in total of twelve new 2–3-storeyed residential buildings with 224 apartments. The first building of the development project was completed in August 2021, two buildings of the second stage in December 2021 and three buildings of the third stage will be completed in July 2022.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Juhan Varik, Head of South-Estonia Department of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 670 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million



