The Launch: Fashion News to Know This April

Along with April showers comes a deluge of exciting spring fashion news that will no doubt get you through the rainy days ahead. Starting off strong with Louis Vuitton’s latest assortment of specialty timepieces and a luxury ear-cuff technology launch, this month has luxury in the bag (literally) with sensational and covetable releases. Keep checking back as we update throughout the month with the launches and collaborations you won’t want to miss.

Louis Vuitton Unveils New High Watchmaking Novelties

Who: Louis Vuitton

What: 2024 High Watchmaking Novelties

Where: More information at louisvuitton.com

Why: Each year, Louis Vuitton reimagines iconic watch shapes in its repertoire with the help of renowned artists that each bring their personalities to the finest timepieces in existence. The latest assortment includes a Sakura Vivienne Slim, adorned with Japanese blossoms, plus this special-edition Escale Cabinet of Wonders inspired by a snakeskin. You can’t add to cart online, but can take in the awe-inspiring craft and check them out in select stores.

CAS&Kera Drops Luxury Earbuds

Who: CAS&Kera

What: Luxury earbuds launch

Where: Online at casandkera.com and exclusively in-store at H. Lorenzo in Los Angeles

Why: CAS&Kera founder Helena Barton felt that the ever-present white earbuds sometimes drew attention away from her chic looks. Enter earKrön. Here to save to your ear stack this spring, the new headphones combine form and function to exist somewhere between technology and jewelry. They’re crafted out of ceramic and 18k gold, allowing the wearer to adjust the fit, and sit right outside the ear tunnel for optimal listening without the pain of in-ear buds.

