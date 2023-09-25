With laughter and lots of love, Megan Rapinoe says goodbye to USWNT with final game

CHICAGO — There are some goodbyes that are heavy and sad, the weight of the emotions almost too heavy to bear. Then there are the goodbyes that are joyous, a celebration of what’s been rather than regrets over what’s about to be lost.

Megan Rapinoe’s final game with the U.S. women Sunday was very much the latter. Any tears were far outweighed by the laughter, the jokes and, most of all, the love.

Trinity Rodman, one of “the kids” Rapinoe name-checked Saturday as giving her peace that the USWNT will be just fine, scored the first goal, in the 18th minute. Emily Sonnett doubled the score off a Rapinoe free kick in the 49th minute, allowing the team to badger Rapinoe into giving her signature “Are you not entertained?” pose one last time.

Megan Rapinoe celebrates after her corner kick led to a goal by teammate Emily Sonnett (not pictured) during Sunday's friendly against South Africa.

When Rapinoe left the field in the 54th minute, there was a heartfelt embrace with every one of her teammates, some of whom she’s played with for years, others for just a few months. She and Midge Purce, who took her place on the field, exchanged slight bows and a handshake on the sideline and then, just like that, it was over.

There will never be another ‘Pinoe but my God what a gift she’s been. To the U.S. women, to soccer, to society overall. She’s a two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, and she won both Golden Ball and Golden Boot honors in 2019. She also was integral in the USWNT’s fight for equal pay, and has been a staunch advocate for racial equality and the LGBTQ community.

A legend’s final bow. pic.twitter.com/eZPaOrJ3rK — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) September 24, 2023

It’s unfathomable to think of the USWNT without Rapinoe. Just as it was once unfathomable to imagine the USWNT without Mia Hamm. And Michelle Akers. And Julie Foudy. And Abby Wambach.

But in sports, just as in life, there’s no such thing as immortality. You do your best in the time you’re given and hope it’s enough to leave an impact, and you enjoy every second of the ride because no two moments are the same.

Story continues

Rapinoe did that better than most, which is why her sendoff Sunday was so joyous. She gave everything she had to the USWNT, and her imprint will be on it for decades to come.

OPINION: Rapinoe didn't just change the game with the USWNT. She changed the world.

You needed look no further than Rodman to see that.

“This team has a crazy amount of potential. And just good kids,” Rapinoe said Saturday. “I think that’s why I have such peace about moving on. I look at players like Sophia Smith, Naomi (Girma), Trin. The squad is in very, very good hands if those are the ones that are holding it moving forward.”

Rodman is just 21 and absurdly talented, but she’s still trying to find her way with the USWNT. She had some flashes of brilliance at the World Cup and some not-very-good games. But on Sunday, she played with the enthusiasm and aggression that has always been a trademark of the USWNT.

Alex Morgan served up a perfect cross, chipping the ball over two defenders from near the endline, and Rodman sent it rocketing into the net with a perfect volley.

The first person to hug her? Rapinoe.

The only thing missing, if you can even say that, from Sunday’s 2-0 win over South Africa was Rapinoe scoring, and she came close. A free kick after Sonnett’s goal rustled the top of the net, drawing laughter and sheepish grins from the Americans.

Seconds later, Rapinoe was making her way off the field in a U.S. jersey for the last time. What a wonderful ride it's all been.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on social media @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Megan Rapinoe plays final soccer game for USWNT, honored by team