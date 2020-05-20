If You Need a Laugh Today, These Veggie-Themed Movie Puns Will Do Just The Trick
There’s no arguing that 2020 is very different from what people had imagined. Between a global pandemic and the self-isolation that’s resulted from it, it’s been a strange year, so it seems about time that all bets are officially off. And that includes the old adage to stop playing with your food. Today on Twitter, playing with food was wholeheartedly encouraged with the hashtag #AddAVeggieToAMovie. As the name of the hashtag suggests, the challenge had movie and vegetable lovers flexing their creative muscles by creating veggie puns out of classic movie titles. And the results are hilarious. Whether you’re a classic movie buff who would spend an evening watching Asparaguess Who’s Coming to Dinner or you prefer a Bruce Willis action flick like Die Chard, these funny vegetable-movie puns will have you cracking up. Check out these completely silly veggie-movie puns for the laugh you've desperately been needing today.
#AddAVeggieToAMovie Raiders of the Lost Artichoke pic.twitter.com/Rk1DjJdwpT
— Rushy🕊🌹 (@rushna24) May 20, 2020
#AddAVeggieToAMovie ... Shallot’s Web pic.twitter.com/RTbWgoQeLY
— Phillip W Thomas (@Papa_Tango_FBG) May 20, 2020
You’ve Got Kale #AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/zOfSWxhB5f
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) May 20, 2020
#AddAVeggieToAMovie snakes on a plantain pic.twitter.com/xMwHmSpgzf
— 【｡_｡】 ⓚคʸᒪ𝒆𝔦ⓖ𝔥 【｡_｡】 (@SupaZombieGirl) May 20, 2020
Watercress Boy #AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/qM5p7Xqg5H
— @RoyalCityRaucous (@RoyalCityRauco1) May 20, 2020
The Lost Bok Choys #AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/CSTESCAq7b
— Rachel Jansen (@Mrs_JansenRRISD) May 20, 2020
The Podfather 😛 #AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/e3OckIIF4S
— Maddie Lee (@MadMaddy1200) May 20, 2020
Chives Out #AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/1n51pTzmV9
— Ship it Studios (@ShipItStudios) May 20, 2020
#AddAVeggieToAMovie Beauty and the Beet
— Rushy🕊🌹 (@rushna24) May 20, 2020
The Kelp #AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/4gaMKsUtSD
— Nicole 🌺🧞♀️ (@dotjp_n) May 20, 2020
The carroty kid 🎥#AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/HQig8Miy0T
— Bradders (@tunesisme) May 20, 2020
An Officer and A Lentil-man 🤦♂️#AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/cTh6TLHSdS
— 🏴🇮🇪 Jacko 🇮🇪 🏴 (@albolt76) May 20, 2020
#AddAVeggieToAMovie Die Chard 🌱 pic.twitter.com/K95Wf0zxMw
— Earthstar (@Earthstar22) May 20, 2020
Asparaguess Who's Coming to Dinner ... #AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/rH1hv5yIN1
— Choo-Choo (@ChooChoo_Chewy) May 20, 2020
The phantom of the Okra#AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/C6FgVNymIq
— Mukund 🎋 (@Mukund_the2nd) May 20, 2020
We Bought A Zucchini #AddAVeggieToAMovie pic.twitter.com/5AwopGJpse
— The Avid Indoorsmen (@AvidIndoorzmen) May 20, 2020
One Flew over the Cucumbers nest #AddAVeggieToAMovie
— Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻🚀 (@BellaPelosi) May 20, 2020
Lord of the Onion Rings#AddAVeggieToAMovie
— Steven Jacobs (@StevenSJacobsCA) May 20, 2020
#AddAVeggieToAMovie
Soylent Green Beans pic.twitter.com/dZSSJa9EQm
— 🐝humble (@humble59748785) May 20, 2020
If you fancy yourself something of a pun expert, then share your own #AddAVeggieToAMovie on Twitter to join in the fun.
