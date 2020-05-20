If You Need a Laugh Today, These Veggie-Themed Movie Puns Will Do Just The Trick

Photo credit: @ChooChoo-Chewy/Twitter

There’s no arguing that 2020 is very different from what people had imagined. Between a global pandemic and the self-isolation that’s resulted from it, it’s been a strange year, so it seems about time that all bets are officially off. And that includes the old adage to stop playing with your food. Today on Twitter, playing with food was wholeheartedly encouraged with the hashtag #AddAVeggieToAMovie. As the name of the hashtag suggests, the challenge had movie and vegetable lovers flexing their creative muscles by creating veggie puns out of classic movie titles. And the results are hilarious. Whether you’re a classic movie buff who would spend an evening watching Asparaguess Who’s Coming to Dinner or you prefer a Bruce Willis action flick like Die Chard, these funny vegetable-movie puns will have you cracking up. Check out these completely silly veggie-movie puns for the laugh you've desperately been needing today.

One Flew over the Cucumbers nest #AddAVeggieToAMovie — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻🚀 (@BellaPelosi) May 20, 2020

Lord of the Onion Rings#AddAVeggieToAMovie — Steven Jacobs (@StevenSJacobsCA) May 20, 2020





If you fancy yourself something of a pun expert, then share your own #AddAVeggieToAMovie on Twitter to join in the fun.

