Lauderhill police go on chase after afternoon shooting, cops say

A shooting turned into a short-lived police chase early Thursday afternoon, police said.

Just after 4 p.m., Lauderhill police got a 911 call of a shooting in the 7800 block of Northwest 44th Court, police said. When officers arrived, three men rode away in a black Mercedes.

Police drove in pursuit of the suspects before the trio bailed out of the car about seven miles away at 2850 NW 44th St. in the city of Oakland Park.

All three suspects were arrested, although police did not immediately identify any of them. No details were available about the victim or victims.