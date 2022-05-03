Lauder Sales Soar, Even with China Lockdowns

Allison Collins
·3 min read

The Estée Lauder Cos. posted another quarter of strong growth, despite headwinds in China due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company reported $4.25 billion in net sales for the quarter ended March 31, a 10 percent uptick from the prior-year period. Net earnings were $573 million.

More from WWD

“Every category grew organically, led by fragrance’s outstanding performance globally and the makeup renaissance in western markets. Eleven brands contributed double-digit organic sales growth and further demonstrated our diversification, empowered by our multiple engines of growth strategy,” said Lauder president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda. “Consumer demand remained robust even in this more inflationary environment.”

All beauty categories grew sales, but fragrance numbers soared 28 percent year-over-year in the quarter to $579 million, up from $454 million. Skin care sales were up 6 percent from the prior-year period, to nearly $2.4 billion; makeup sales were up 9 percent, to about $1.1 billion, and hair care sales were up 15 percent, to $147 million.

Skin care, Lauder’s largest category, was impacted by challenges in China. The Estée Lauder brand saw a decline in the quarter because of logistics headwinds there, the company said. However, La Mer saw growth, as did sales in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Makeup sales increased due to recovery in western markets, the company said. Sales were led by MAC, Estée Lauder and Clinique.

Jo Malone London, Tom Ford Beauty, Le Labo and Estée Lauder contributed to the fragrance category’s strong growth. Fragrance sales were up across all brands and regions, the company said.

Both Aveda and Bumble and bumble grew hair care sales, the company said.

During the quarter, The Americas saw a 15 percent year-over-year sales uptick, to more than $1 billion, thanks to increased foot traffic and makeup’s comeback. EMEA posted a 17 percent sales increase from the prior year, to nearly $2 billion, partially due to a recovery in the U.K. The Asia/Pacific region’s sales dipped 4 percent from the prior year, to $1.2 billion.

Lauder has suspended all commercial activity in Russia and Ukraine due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and sales in those regions have declined.

In China, Lauder saw reduced retail traffic as well as limited distribution capacity at its Shanghai distribution facilities due to compliance with temporary restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For the nine-month period ending March 31, Lauder posted net sales of $14.2 billion, up 15 percent from the prior-year period, with net earnings of $2.34 billion.

Lauder decreased its financial outlook for fiscal 2022. Last quarter, the company projected a sales increase between 13 percent and 16 percent for fiscal 2022, and now is projecting sales will increase by 7 percent and 9 percent.

“We expect to deliver a record year in fiscal 2022 despite temporary COVID-driven headwinds that reduced our fourth quarter outlook,” Freda said. “We are confident that our business in China will rebound when COVID[-19] abates.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Alicia Keys Goes Back to Makeup

The Met Gala’s Best Beauty Looks From Years Past

What Today’s Sustainable Shoppers Are Looking For

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • AdSogoodly

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Always Place A Bottle On Your Tire When Traveli

    I was set for my trip, or so I thought. That's when my friend told me to place a plastic bottle on my tire when traveling. The reason is quite clever

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • AdBonvoyaged

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Nobody Can Score 14/15 On This Logo Quiz

    I'm So Embarrassed, I Only Got 7 Right

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • AdWalk-In Bathtub Shop

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Adults Over 65 Can Now Get Low Cost Walk In Tubs

    Virginia Seniors Can Now Get Walk-In Tubs At A Fraction Of The Cost Thanks To This

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • AdTotalRestore

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    US Surgeon Drops Over 70 LBS: "I Quit 3 Foods"

    Top U.S. Surgeon Reveals Why Your Gut Health is Critical to Your Overall Wellbeing

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Maple Leafs first to take on new shape in 'unflappable' Game 1 performance

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • AdSoGoodly

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Pour Salt Down Your Drain At Night, Here's Why

    If you aren't doing this a couple times a week, you need to start. Grab your salt and pour some directly down your drain at night. In the morning....

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • AdFreeRateUpdate.com LLC

    Why don't you like this ad?

    Thank you for your feedback. We will remove this and make the changes needed.

    Fixed Mortgage Rates from 3.5%

    View Today's Best Rates Digital Online. Cash out, VA, FHA, Jumbo, Conventional 30 Year Fixed, 15 Year Fixed, Zero Point Options. Real Lender Reviews.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?