Latto Shows Support for Abortion Rights in Planned Parenthood PSA

As numerous states continue to enact total or near-total abortion bans in the wake of the repeal of Roe v. Wade, Latto has teamed up with Planned Parenthood to release a new public service announcement urging her fans to speak out in favor of abortion rights and access.

The video message from the “Big Energy” Rapper comes ahead of this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards, where Latto is nominated for four awards — including the “Video for Good” award for her defiant feminist anthem, “Pussy.”

“We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes,” Latto said in a statement of her partnership with the nonprofit organization. “Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies. As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control, but me.”

On “Pussy,” Latto puts men on blast, taking aim at politicians, incels and serial abusers who attempt to subvert female sexuality and agency. “The gender roles y’all projecting are hypocrisy,” she says on the explosive track. “Half of y’all pussy ni–as owe your mama an apology/How you ain’t got a pussy, but got opinions on pussy?/That’s pussy, my ovaries ain’t for you to bully.”

“When a prominent artist like Latto uses their platform to amplify the need for reproductive rights for all, it’s a very powerful moment,” said Caren Spruch, director of Arts & Entertainment Engagement at Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “Latto’s voice will do so much to inspire others to use their voices, too, and we are thrilled that she is speaking her truth.”

Aside from her activism, Latto most recently appeared alongside Miami rappers City Girls on the track “Bills Paid” off DJ Khalid’s latest album, God Did, which dropped Friday.

