Latson has 27 points, 12 assists as No. 22 Florida State women swamp Virginia 101-68

CHARLOTTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 27 points with 12 assists and No. 22 Florida State coasted to a 101-68 win over Virginia on Thursday night for its sixth-straight win.

Makayla Timpson had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks, which tied her career high, for the Seminoles (19-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), O'Mariah Gordon added 15 points and Amaya Bonner had 12 off the bench. The 12 assists are a career-high for Latson, the nation's leading scorer at 26.1 per game.

Paris Clark and Kymora Johnson scored 16 points for the Cavaliers (12-12, 4-8) and Breona Hurd added 14. Johnson had eight rebounds and six assists.

Florida State was 10 of 26 on 3-pointers and shot 52% overall despite 7-of-18 shooting in the fourth quarter. The Seminoles turned 18 Virginia turnovers into 25 points and only committed seven turnovers.

Sydney Bowles opened the game with a layup and her 3-pointer about 4 minutes in made it 11-0 for Florida State. An 8-0 run to close the quarter made it 26-9.

The Cavaliers played an even second quarter but trailed 49-31 at the half. The Seminoles had an 11-0 run in the third quarter and outscored Virginia 34-12 to lead 83-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Virginia was 3 of 18 in the first quarter and 4 of 18 in the third. The Cavaliers missed their first six shots of the game and had another string of seven-straight misses before having an 0 for 11 string in the third quarter.

The Seminoles are home on Sunday against No. 14 N.C. State. Virginia Tech is at Virginia on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball