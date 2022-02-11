LATOKEN Is Forbes Top 30 Remote Employer

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / LATOKEN, the leading global exchange for startup tokens (CCC: LATOKEN-USD), is proud to announce that the Forbes magazine included the company in its Top 30 Remote Employers ranking for 2022, based on the relevant FlexJobs survey. Apart from LATOKEN, the list includes such names as Coalition Technologies, Toptal, Deel, Study.com, Kraken, GitLab, Quora and others. To qualify for participation in the ranking, the companies must offer remote jobs with zero location restrictions and zero time in the office.

LATOKEN Human Resources team is proud that such a reputable media company has recognised the efforts directed at recruiting top talent to build a highly ranked company. The HR team is committed to attracting and growing only the best talent and expertise, and creating value for shareholders and investors through assembling the best in class team which sends a strong signal to the market and users about LATOKEN.

Valentin Preobrazhenskiy, CEO of LATOKEN, commented: "We live in times when employees value companies offering well-defined goals and an opportunity to work remotely. LATOKEN offers both: the freedom to access money and assets worldwide and the opportunity to work from any spot on the planet which has an Internet connection."

About LATOKEN

Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 280+ IEO's since 2017.

Has over 2 mln registered users, over 1 mln Android app installations.

Is in the TOP 10 of CoinGecko rank by the amount of token pairs and coins listed.

VCTV, a live streaming panel with high-profile industry leaders, produced over 500 shows to advise traders and investors how to navigate the crypto world with discussions, news updates, and interviews.

