Latitude: Gamble, Ranganathan, Christie and Bethania added to comedy bill

Romesh Ranganathan has performed several times at Latitude, but never as a headliner, its organisers said

More established comedy acts and rising stars have been added to the 2023 Latitude festival bill.

Ed Gamble, Romesh Ranganathan, Bridget Christie and Joshua Bethania will perform at the Comedy Arena, at Henham Park, Suffolk from 20 to 23 July.

James, Confidence Man, Mimi Webb and Yard Act, have also been announced as additional music acts.

They will join Pulp, Paolo Nutini, George Ezra and The Kooks whose appearances were previously announced.

Ed Gamble MC'd in Latitude's Comedy Shed in 2012, the festival said

Gamble, who is headlining in the Comedy tent, said: "Last time I was at Latitude I peed in a bottle in my tent and kicked it over in the night, so I'm delighted to return for an even better time."

The festival said it was "renowned for nurturing comedy talent" and in 2010, a young Raganathan, star of several BBC TV shows, was a finalist in the Latitude New Act competition.

He said: "I thought I would never do a festival gig again, but the opportunity to play Latitude as a comedian and hip-hop party host, plus a substantial fee have changed my mind."

This year's Latitude will be the 17th edition of the festival, which started in 2006, and will also welcome Bethania, who was the winner of the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe new stand-up competition So You Think You're Funny?

James, featuring Tim Booth and Jim Glennie, will perform in the festival's Sunday lunchtime slot with a full 20 piece orchestra and a gospel choir

A festival spokesman said: "Indie icons James will play a special show in celebration of their momentous 40th anniversary."

James said the band was "very happy" to be playing an exclusive UK festival date, with an orchestra and choir.

"We're playing Latitude Festival at midday on Sunday July 23rd when we won't be competing with noisy neighbours!" they said.

"We will be the morning balm to your late night hangovers''

Australian band, Confidence Man, will come to Suffolk in July

They will also be joined by Georgia, Men I Trust and Dry Cleaning, while actor-turned singer-songwriter Kiefer Sutherland would make a "surprise appearance", the festival said.

Mercury Prize nominees Yard Act said: "It's an honour to be headlining the second stage at Latitude, and the best news is we don't clash with Pulp!"

Story continues

Actor and comedian Rosie Holt, who became an internet hit during the Covid-19 pandemic with her impressions of a Toy MP, "That French TikTok Lady" Tatty Macleod, and TikTok star Daniel Foxx, are also due to appear.

Tens of thousands of people attend the festival which features music, art, food and comedy

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk