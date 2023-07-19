Latitude festival opens earlier to avoid rail strikes disruption

Festival organisers have warned of "major disruption" on their "busiest arrival day" of Thursday

The Latitude festival has opened its campsite early so attendees can avoid potential rail strike disruption.

Organisers of the Suffolk music and arts event urged visitors to consider travelling on Wednesday to avoid busy roads on Thursday.

General and family ticketholders will have access to toilets, showers, water refills and some food traders.

No on-stage entertainment is scheduled for Wednesday and only the camping fields are accessible.

Fourteen rail companies will be affected by strike action from Thursday.

This weekend artists including Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra will play headline sets.

Additional shuttle buses and coaches serving the Henham Park festival site have been made available and existing travel bookings can moved to Wednesday for no extra cost.

Those with guest, Latitude Luxury and Pink Moon tickets may still only arrive from Thursday.

