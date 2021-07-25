The latest from Latitude Festival and not a mask in sight

(PA)

Festivalgoers enjoyed another night of fun at a restriction-free Latitude festival on Saturday night.

Around 40,000 revellers are at the event at Henham Park estate near the Suffolk Coast, which is taking part in the Government’s Event Research Programme.

Rudimental, Sea Girls, Kawala and Nadia Rose took to the stage on Saturday.

Not a mask was in sight as crowds of people danced through the day and into the night.

The festival is known for its wild swimming spot, yoga tents and trademark pink sheep.

Many chose to wear fancy dress and donned flower headdresses, sequins and glitter.

Others wore swimming costumes as they took a dip in the lake in between music performances.

Revellers must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid test to enter the venue which also offers its own pop-up vaccination clinic.

Fans on Friday spoke of the “amazing feeling” of being at the first major music event since the start of the pandemic.

Speaking before the event, organiser Melvin Benn said the opening of the doors would be “an emotional moment.”

Tramlines and Standon Calling are also under way this weekend in Sheffield and Hertfordshire respectively.

Royal Blood, Mahalia and Little Simz are among the acts to perform at Tramlines on Saturday.

Meanwhile Standon Calling will see Hot Chip, Sister Sledge and Akala take the stage. The full capacity event is taking place with around 15,000 people in attendance .

