LaTisha Chong, Hairstylist to Tracee Ellis Ross, Dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the hairstylist who counted Serena Williams and Telfar Clemens as collaborators, has died at age 32.

The reported cause of death was metastatic breast cancer.

Chong’s clientele included Serena Williams, whom she worked with on the star athlete’s September issue of American Vogue revealing Williams’ decision to begin stepping back from tennis.

Chong also worked with multihyphenate Tracee Ellis Ross on a range of projects, from the Met Gala to Pattern Beauty campaigns.

“I met LaTisha in September 2021 when we worked together for my Harper’s Bazaar cover, styled by editor in chief Samira Nasr and shot by Renell Medrano, and she created some epic curls for that editorial. I then got to play with her again for the 2021 Met Gala, where she cut and styled a slick, angular bob to go with my Balenciaga couture. I then brought her in to create rich, textured styles for ‘Expand Your Pattern,’ an international campaign for my hair care line, Pattern Beauty,” Ellis Ross recounted to WWD via email.

“LaTisha had a real love of natural textured hair and that is what brought our work together. I am so grateful for the contribution she made to my own hair story and the hair story I’m telling through Pattern. Sending all the love to her son, family, friends & loved ones,” Ross continued.

