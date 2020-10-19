HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

As we enter flu season, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still advises that everyone should wear a face mask, preferably a cloth face mask with a filter pocket, when going outside.

Data indicates that Black and Latinx people remain far more vulnerable to COVID-19, and the economic fallout from the pandemic continues to hit people of color the hardest. Your actions, including where you choose to spend your money, can help make a difference.

Latinx Heritage Month wrapped up on Oct. 15, but the celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the United States shouldn’t be limited to four weeks a year. Reading more books by Latinx authors, discovering Latinx artists and supporting Latinx-owned businesses and brands is something we should do all year long.

Etsy, the artisan marketplace, is home to many small businesses owned by BIPOC, including Black-owned shops for face masks and Latinx-owned shops selling face masks, such as ones with Frida Kahlo prints and blue beaded mask chains.

Shopping face masks from Latinx-owned Etsy shops is a simple way to support the community and do your part in limiting the spread of coronavirus. Below, we’ve rounded up a guide to Latinx-owned Etsy shops for face masks, so you can stay safe and support a good cause while you do it.

Take a look:

1 Val and James

This Arizona-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop carries a wide range of face masks in prints and patterns. Shop this Printed Face Mask for $14 at Val and James on Etsy.

2 Mujeres Rising

This Texas-based, Latinx-owned Etsy shop is known for its T-shirts, but it started making face masks with illustrations and sayings. Shop this pink "Mujeres Rising" face mask for $10 at Mujeres Rising on Etsy.