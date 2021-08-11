Latinx Family Drama Promised Land Snags Series Order at ABC

ABC is officially journeying to the Promised Land, by way of an official series order for the drama pilot, TVLine has learned.

Promised Land is described as an “epic, generation-spanning drama” that follows two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. The cast includes John Ortiz (Rake) as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez (La casa de las flores) as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera (Made for Love) as Mateo, Christina Ochoa (A Million Little Things) as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino (Papis muy padres) as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh (Vida) as Antonio Sandoval, Katya Martín (The Affair) as Juana and relative newcomers Andres Velez as Carlos and Rolando Chusan as Billy.

Matt Lopez (Race to Witch Mountain), Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War), Maggie Malina (Hit the Floor) and Michael Cuesta (Homeland) serve as executive producers on the project, with Lopez also writing the pilot and Cuesta directing.

Promised Land was confirmed to still be in contention at ABC in July, when the network opted to pass on a trio of projects: the Kevin Costner-penned National Parks Investigation, medical procedural Triage (starring Midnight, Texas‘ Parisa Fitz-Henley and Stumptown‘s Michael Ealy, among others) and political drama Dark Horse, which was based on an Australian format.

