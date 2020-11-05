Latinos for Trump, Arizona vote for Biden shows diversity of Hispanics in US

Cuban Americans in Miami helped President Donald Trump win the key battleground state of Florida. Latinos in Arizona contributed to that state flipping to blue for the first time in two decades. Mexican Americans along the Texas border with Mexico helped Trump hold on to the Lone Star State.

The outcome of the 2020 presidential election remained in flux Wednesday, as final votes were tallied in several key states. But one certainty emerged from the race: U.S. Latinos are a diverse group of voters that don't vote as a monolith and have an increasingly important role in election outcomes.

"Clearly, Latino voters proved to be critical to both sides," said Clarissa Martinez de Castro, deputy vice president at UnidosUS, a nonpartisan Latino advocacy group. "This really lifts up something we’ve been telling parties for two decades: Candidates matter, their positions matter, but meaningful outreach is essential."

One reason for such diversity in the Latino vote is the ever-widening range of different Latino experiences and histories across the nation, said Heather Silber Mohamed, a political scientist at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of "The New Americans?: Immigration, Protest, and the Politics of Latino Identity."

Many Cubans and Venezuelans in Miami come from a background of fleeing oppressive socialist regimes, while some Mexican Americans are more attuned to the immigrant experience of fleeing poor countries in search of economic improvement, she said.

All told, U.S. Latinos represent more than 20 countries and the U.S. Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mohamed said.

"That’s a vast range of political experience that people bring with them to the United States and use as a lens to interpret politics in the United States," she said.

Latinos are increasingly playing a growing role in U.S. elections. Based on early voting numbers, more than 14.6 million Latino voters were expected to vote in the presidential election, up from 12.6 million four years ago, according to estimates by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund. Driving that rise is a 313% increase in young voters age 18 to 29, according to the estimates.

One of the key stories of Tuesday night occurred in Miami-Dade County, home to Florida's large Cuban community, along with Venezuelans, Colombians and other Latino groups. After months of social media engagement and on-the-ground outreach by both parties, Latinos helped carve into the Democrats' hold on the county. Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the county by just 9 percentage points – far less than Hillary Clinton's 30-point lead in 2016.

Trump's hardline stance on Cuba and Venezuela gained favor among the county's Cubans and Venezuelans, and social media memes and YouTube ads linking Biden to socialism also garnered support among South Florida voters fleeing such regimes, said Jorge Duany, head of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University.

The result was massive Trump rallies in Cuban neighborhoods and boat parades with Trump flags fluttering around Miami's Biscayne Bay in the months leading up to the election. At the same time, the county elected its first non-Latino mayor in decades – a Democrat who supported Biden and campaigned with former President Barack Obama –- and two Cuban Americans to Congress.

