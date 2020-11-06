Latinos showed their strength at the polls, but Democrats will have to do a lot more to flip Florida

Nov. 3, 2020, marked a turning point in U.S. politics: the first time Latinos comprised the largest group of nonwhite voters in a presidential election. About 32 million Latinos were projected to be eligible to vote in this year’s election, which saw record-high turnout with about 142 million ballots cast nationwide.

It was a demographic shift that Democrats have long anticipated and Republicans feared — especially this year, with Donald Trump running for reelection in the shadow of his administration’s notorious family-separation policy. Not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been particularly hard on Hispanic and other minority communities.

There were widespread predictions that Latino votes could nudge Florida into the Democratic column, and even bring about the long-deferred Democratic dream of becoming competitive in Texas.

But at the same time, there was a counternarrative building, that Biden’s campaign, focused on winning back the upper Midwest, on suburban women and Black voters, had neglected Latinos and would be punished at the polls for it. And in the end, Trump won comfortably in Texas and Florida, as Biden won 70 percent of the Latino vote nationally but underperformed among Latinos in those two states: 67 percent in Texas, and 59 percent in Florida, according exit polls by Latino Decisions, the African American Research Collaborative, and Asian American Decisions.

Black voters chose Biden by an overwhelming 89-to-9 margin both nationally and in Florida, and by almost as much in Texas.

Latino supporters of the Biden/Harris ticket in Las Vegas. (Melina Mara/Washington Post via Getty Images)

This hardly came as a surprise for Latino voter advocates and experts. Rather, the data that has emerged on Latino voter turnout and behavior in Tuesday’s election only seemed to reinforce the arguments they’ve been making for years. First, that Latino voters are not a monolith but a diverse and complex demographic with conflicting interests. And second, that turnout among Latino voters is directly proportional to the level of outreach their individual communities receive from political parties and candidates.

“Investment translates into action,” Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino, on a call with reporters Wednesday, where she and other leaders from top Latino advocacy and civil rights groups offered a post-election analysis on the role of Latino voters in 2020.

Kumar and others on the call pointed to Biden’s lead in Arizona, where grassroots progressive groups have been working on the ground in Latino communities for several years, as proof that direct and sustained outreach, especially targeting younger Latinos, can yield significant rewards for Democrats in historically red states with growing populations of eligible Latino voters.

“Arizona is the bellwether of where the rest of the country is going to go,” Kumar said, and predicted that “this election is going to be decided by the Latino vote.”

According to the exit poll data, Biden did only slightly better with Latinos in Arizona than he did nationally, beating Trump there 71 percent to 26.

Some Latino activists said they think the Democratic Party has been taking Latinos for granted.

“I think Biden missed a grand opportunity to have been able to carry Florida and Texas, if he had just invested in the Latino community more, if he had delivered the correct message” said Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC.

Latino supporters of President Trump in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

