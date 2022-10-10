America’s ‘weird’ economy isn’t working – can Democrats convince voters they can fix it?

Dominic Rushe in Phoenix
·9 min read

In her back pocket, Ana Diaz carries a smooth grey pebble she calls her “knock-knocker”. She uses it to get a loud rap on the front doors of the South Phoenix neighborhood where she is canvassing for the Democrats ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections.

It’s 110F (43C) in the early afternoon sun, and Diaz is aiming to knock on 80 doors in this largely Latino neighborhood and speak to at least 20 people, encouraging them to vote. Diaz, a Los Angeles-based bartender and Unite Here union member, is a familiar face to many in this working-class area. In her T-shirt that reads “Worker power” she has been knocking on these doors since 2018.

Voters are all talking about the economy. Diaz, too, worries about inflation: her grocery bill is so high she thinks she may have to stop buying beef. But for her, the Democrats and good union jobs are the answer. “When we get together, we can make them change,” she says.

“Donald Trump called us ‘the crazies.’ Well, we kicked him out,” she says as we walk the block, chugging water and looking for shade. Not many people were in. Diaz and her colleagues will be back. “We’re not going to stop.”

Joe Biden narrowly won Arizona in the 2020 election, beating Trump with 49.4% of the vote to Trump’s 49.1%. As in neighboring Nevada, campaigners like Diaz who got out the Latino vote were crucial to that victory. It’s going to take every vote this time too for the Democrats to hold the state – where a crucial Senate seat is up for grabs and with it control of Congress.

But Democrats enter election season with two major handicaps: the incumbent party historically loses seats in the midterms and the economy – the top issue for voters – is a mess.

For the first time since 1980, when Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter in a landslide, inflation is a major electoral issue. For decades the specter of inflation had seemed vanquished – hovering around 2% in the US. Now the shadow of soaring prices hangs over everything. In Phoenix, the inflation rate hit an annual rate of 13% in August, a record for any US city in data going back 20 years. The national average is 8.3%.

Interactive

History tells us that the economy is usually the deciding factor in US elections. But whose economy? If there is one word economists are using to describe the current state of the US economy, it is “weird”. Inflation is at a 40-year high and yet unemployment is at a 50-year low. There were more than 10m job openings in July in the US, over one and half jobs for every person currently looking for work. Interest rates are rising sharply, the once white-hot housing market looks like it could fall, loan rates are rising, and yet consumers are still spending.

Phoenix maps all the contradictory signals the economy is sending. The city’s long economic boom continues. About 200 new residents have moved there every day in recent years, attracted by a lower cost of living and by businesses moving for less regulation and lower taxes. It’s not enough. The construction industry alone needs to add 265,000 qualified workers. Healthcare, financial services, all are struggling to fill vacancies.

This pressure-cooker environment has led to soaring rents in the city – up 46% over the year – but still lower than many other US cities. The situation is particularly hard for lower wage workers and long-term residents now competing with more moneyed migrants from nearby California and elsewhere. For many, wages are failing to keep up with the cost of living crisis as inflation pushes up the price of everything from gas and food to construction costs.

“As cross-currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it,” University of Arizona professor George Hammond wrote in his latest report on the state of the state. Hammond is expecting slower growth in 2022 and 2023, which could help with costs but also cost people their jobs. Over the long term, he expects Arizona’s economy will still outpace the rest of the country.

Diaz believes the Democrats are best placed to navigate these strange seas. “People are like, ‘I really don’t care who gets in.’ But you should. Your streets need cleaning, you have no lights, your alleys are full of trash, we have a problem with homelessness. If we don’t choose the right people to snake these changes, it’s not going to happen,” she says.

In Scottsdale, Phoenix’s affluent neighbor that is rapidly being absorbed by Phoenix’s sprawl, others have different views. “Biden is a nut,” says Jim Baumann, 60, shopping in Whole Foods in his orange Harley Davidson T-shirt. “He screwed this up.” His grocery bill now averages $300 to $350 a month he says, up from $200 before inflation bit. “I didn’t like Trump’s mouth, but he was better than Biden.”

Like so many other issues in the US, views on the economy are fractured, filtered by political and personal views and not always in line with today’s party doctrine.

Immigration is a major issue for Republicans, and one that has big economic consequences in the area. Kari Lake, the Trump-backed candidate for governor, has said the Central American migrants now entering the US “could be terrorists, they could be murderers and they are most likely hardcore criminals”. Blake Masters, running for Senate, has accused Democrats of being pro-immigration to “change the demographics of our country”. Privately, some local, Republican-leaning business leaders are embarrassed by the rhetoric and see immigration reform as essential to solving their worker shortages. At the same time Latino voters are not a monolithic bloc and shifted slightly right in 2020, a factor that could decide the race this time.

Then there is abortion. Few decisions have greater economic consequences than the decision to have a child. In recent elections Republicans have paid the price for the supreme court’s decision to end the constitutional protection of abortion even in deep red states like Kansas. Last month an Arizona judge revived a highly restrictive law, that dates back to 1864, banning almost all abortions. Polls show the majority of Arizonans (Republicans and independents included) are in favor of keeping abortion legal in the state in most cases.

All this complexity is exacerbated by the weirding of the economy. “Strange would be an understatement,” says Greg Ayres, president of Corbins and chief operating officer of Nox Group, construction companies that specialise in water and waste management, data centers and work for the semi conductor industry.

Prices have soared for the construction industry, talent is in short supply, wages are rising and pandemic-related supply chain issues are still rippling through and causing delays. “Everything is so volatile,” he says. “Almost every project is over budget.” And yet business is good. His biggest immediate issue is finding enough people for all the projects he has on the go.

The company employs 750 people at present, up from 650 before the pandemic. He would like to be at 1,000 within the year. “But it’s really competitive.”

To attract workers, Corbin has upped its training programs, benefits and wages. Across the street from his office is a cavernous gym, recreation and health center with a full-time trainer on staff, added to attract and retain talent. Salaries are rising too. With overtime, Ayres says, a mid-twenties journeyman, could make over $104,000 a year. The company will train up as many competent workers as it can get its hands on, he says.

It’s the same story across the Valley of the Sun, says Todd Sanders, president of business lobby group the Greater Phoenix Chamber in 2009. “It’s almost like we are defying the laws of physics.”

The area is suffering from high inflation like the rest of the county but companies are still moving there in large numbers, he says. “By and large we are seeing an economy that is still very strong. It’s an interesting time.”

For some low-wage workers buffeted by these economic riptides “interesting” doesn’t even begin to describe it.

People know Jarvis Johnson in Phoenix. He went viral for his high-octane audition on reality show So You Think You Can Dance, and again for his dedication to Black Friday bargain shopping. His friends describe him as a “ball of energy” and an “eternal optimist”. But when I catch up with him between jobs he seems tired. It’s not surprising.

Johnson, 32, has been working three jobs to support his wife and his three young children. His day starts at 3.30am at a Covid testing center, and at 11am he starts his shift at a senior living center. Often he isn’t home before at 8pm. He also puts in shifts at a local gas station, and is hoping to increase his hours there now that the Covid work is tapering off.

All of the jobs pay better than Arizona’s minimum wage of $12,80 an hour. The testing job paid $25 an hour during the worst of the pandemic, and at one point Johnson was working there 40 hours a week. But even then, his wages were barely keeping up with the cost of living.

Two years ago, when he moved into his apartment, he was paying $960 a month in rent. Now it’s close to $1,500. Gas prices have fallen in Arizona, as they have across the US, but are still about $4.90 a gallon, up from just over $3 a year ago. The couple have two cars and it costs $160 to fill them. Food is more expensive. His wife could go to work but daycare costs would wipe out her wages. “It’s crazy. Everything has got more expensive,” he says.

“It’s hard. It’s hard right now. I’m just trying to keep my head up and not let my kids see I’m struggling. I have to work my butt off to make it. I’m getting by, but it’s still not enough.”

Biden has promised a fairer, more equitable, economy. His administration passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will increase taxes on the US’s largest companies and cut prescription drug prices. He’s also pouring money into solar energy and silicon chip production – both of which will benefit Arizonans. But will it be enough to persuade voters he really has a plan to steer them through this strange economic landscape?

Johnson says he will vote Democrat but he doesn’t believe either party has the solution. “They can’t do nothing for me, these employers, they need to pay their people,” he says. “People are struggling.”

He wants to start his own business – a hot-dog food truck. “I think I’d make more money working for myself, to be honest,” he says. At the moment he has about $1,000 saved, but it’s not enough and he’s worried that an incident, a broken car or worse, could wipe out his savings. “Anything can happen.”

Latest Stories

  • Play PlusWord, the Telegraph's new daily crossword puzzle

    Play PlusWord now at telegraph.co.uk/plusword, where a new crossword puzzle is published every day at midnight.

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • The AFC after 4 weeks: 3 teams are a cut above the rest

    While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • Can Precious Achiuwa build off impressive second half of 2021-22 season?

    Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni discuss the role of Precious Achiuwa in the Raptors' offence and what kind of per-game averages fans can expect. Full episode projecting the per-game stats for Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • Who can dethrone the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022-23 NHL season?

    Although it's early, the Zone Time crew takes a shot at naming teams who could be raising Lord Stanley's Cup in June. Full Zone Time previewing the upcoming NHL season is available on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast feed or on our Yahoo Sports NHL YouTube channel.

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • NHL stars hoping for World Cup in 2024, lament missed opportunities

    Connor McDavid has seen enough big-time opportunities slip through hockey's fingers. The NHL made a business decision when it opted against sending its stars to the 2018 Olympics in South Korea after participating at five straight Winter Games. The league was then on course for a return to the world's biggest sporting showcase in February as part of a 2020 deal with its players in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. But the plug on going to Beijing in 2022 was eventually pulled because o