Who is the 'Latino voter?' 2020 election reflected a diverse bloc that varies region to region

Ana Paula Cortes and Claudia Montijo share a common cultural background.

Both are Latina women of Mexican descent. Both are in their 20s. And both are professionals. Cortes is a freelance writer in New York City who was born in Chula Vista, California, but grew up nearby Ensenada, a port city in the Mexican state of Baja California.

Montijo, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, is an accountant who grew up in Nogales, Arizona, and now lives in Scottsdale.

But their political views couldn't be further apart.

Cortes is a diehard progressive who voted for Joe Biden because she likes his pro-immigration policies and was deeply offended by President Donald Trump's attacks on Mexican immigrants.

"For me, Biden was the best option. There was less hate," Cortes said.

Montijo is a staunch Catholic conservative who voted for Trump because he opposed abortion rights and she believes he did a good job building the economy despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm pro-life, so that is huge to me and that is one of the biggest reasons that I voted for him," Montijo said.

Their political differences show how Latino voters are not alike even among those with similar cultural backgrounds.

"That is a perfect example of why you can't take Latino voters for granted. You can't assume they are going to vote one way," said Andrew Lim, quantitative research director at the New American Economy, a New York City-based nonprofit research group. "You may assume because you are a person of color you may feel a certain way, but things like faith and things like your perspective on the economy are also just as important to the way that people vote and that goes the same for Latino voters as well."

The 2020 election shattered the widely held assumption that Latinos are a monolithic bloc that largely vote the same way. Analyses emerging from voting data show there are many differences in the way Latinos vote based on gender, nationality, religious background, education levels and region of the country.

"I think a lot of people took for granted or assumed that Hispanic or Latino voters were a monolith that they voted en masse in one direction, which is simply not the case," Lim said.

For example, the Trump campaign's attempt to paint the Biden/Harris Democratic ticket as beholden to socialists, however inaccurate, resonated with Cuban American, Venezuelan American and Colombian American voters in south Florida, Lim said.

Trump also reportedly had strong support from Mexican American voters in predominantly Latino counties in the Rio Grande Valley in southern Texas, where Trump capitalized on fears that a Biden presidency would mean loss of high-paying jobs in the region's oil industry, Lim said.

Trump carried both Florida and Texas on Nov. 3.

In Arizona, a grassroots campaign to mobilize Latino voters helped tip Arizona from red to blue, Lim said.

In Maricopa County, home to 60% of the state's population, precincts with high concentrations of Latino voters showed 75% support for Biden, according to an analysis of voting data by the UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Initiative.

Future campaigns need to understand the differences and nuances among Latino voters to better tailor messages, especially in battleground states such as Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Georgia, Lim said.

"Context matters and the nuances in the population matter so going forward smart campaigns would pay attention to that and craft messaging and arguments to support themselves based on that," Lim said. "Not just the one size fits all strategy."

A closer look at how Latinos voted

There are now more than 60.9 million Latinos in the U.S. They make up more than 18% of the U.S. population, and 13% of the electorate, according to Pew Research Center.

In Arizona, Latinos make up 32% of the population and were expected to make up one in four voters in 2020, according to UCLA's Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

Latinos make up an increasingly larger share of the electorate in all states, according to Pew. In Arizona, 700,000 Latinos voted in 2020, according to a Latino Decisions/UnidosUS/Somos survey.

Latinos trace their ancestry to Spanish-speaking countries and Brazil. But there is a lot of racial and ethnic diversity among Latinos, who can be White, Black, Indigenous, and Asian, and often are a mixture of many of those races.

Story continues