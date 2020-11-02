How a Latina judge mockingly called ‘Dora’ by conservative critics could change the outcome of the election

Monday may well be the real day the election is won or lost.

It’s the day a federal judge will hear arguments from wealthy GOP activists and politicians to throw out the ballots of 127,000 Harris County residents, leaving them just hours to scramble back to the polls and recast their votes.

The move is the latest tactic from Republicans to quash voter turnout in the third largest county in the US and most populous county in Texas in a year that has seen record numbers head to the polls, threatening to turn America’s largest red state blue.

Last week, Texas cemented its position as a key battleground state when the number of early votes soared past the total number of votes cast in the entire 2016 election.

More than nine million residents had voted by Thursday with still one day of early voting to go as well as election day voting.

Included in this tally was the roughly 1.4 million voters who turned up in Harris County, home to Houston, thanks to the mission of a 29-year-old female Colombian immigrant to energize Latino and young voters.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has tripled early voting sites, kept polling stations open 24- hours a day and launched drive-thru voting so residents can cast their votes safely from their vehicles as the pandemic rumbles on.

View photos Trump speaks at a campaign rally at HoverTech International on 26 October in Allentown PA PA More

It’s a plan that has appeared to have worked with the largely Democrat county beating its own record for turnout, something that is expected to work to Joe Biden’s advantage.

Such is the threat to the state’s GOP stronghold that Republicans - including donor Steven Hotze who pushed for the unsuccessful ‘bathroom bill’ to take away the rights of transgender Texans to use public restrooms – have asked state and federal courts to throw out all drive- thru votes.

That the Republicans are trying to throw cold water on Ms Hidalgo’s efforts should perhaps come as little surprise.

Ever since she took on – and beat – 11-year Republican judge Ed Emmett to take the county’s top elective position as a then-27-year-old in 2018, Ms Hidalgo has had to endure racially inflammatory comments about her Latino roots.

In 2019, Republican Chambers County Commissioner Mark Tice told her to “speak English” saying “this is not Mexico” as she delivered updates on the Deer Park chemical fire in both English and Spanish.

Other critics have cruelly labelled her Dora, after the Latina character in kid’s TV show Dora the Explorer.

Ms Hidalgo’s Latina roots and progressive politics certainly set her apart from the white middle-aged Republican politicians synonymous with the state for decades (Republicans have won the majority of every presidential election since 1976).

Born in Colombia in 1991, Ms Hidalgo witnessed firsthand the violence and corruption in the country growing up.

“You couldn’t go to the grocery store without worrying about a bomb,” she later recalled in 201.

“Everyone knew somebody who had been kidnapped.”

View photos Many believe Biden will win Texas in a historic defeat PA PA More

Story continues