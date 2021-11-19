Latin Grammy Awards 2021: See the winners list (updating live)

The 2021 Latin Grammys are finally here.

Going into the 22nd annual awards on Thursday night, Colombian artist Camilo had the most nominations with 10 total nods. Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra came in second with six, followed by Spanish rapper C. Tangana with five, and reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny with four. All four musicians were up for Album of the Year as well. Superstars J Balvin and Maluma were also represented with a handful of nominations.

The evening, hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Roselyn Sánchez, and singer Carlos Rivera, will also feature performances by Gloria Estefan, Christina Aguilera, C. Tangana, Residente, Juan Luis Guerra, Pedro Capó, Bad Bunny, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Ozuna, Danna Paola, Myke Towers, and many more.

The Latin Grammys hand out awards in 53 total categories, but only a handful of those are given out during the broadcast. You can check out a selection of the winners in the major categories below, and for the complete list of winners, check out LatinGRAMMY.com. The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

See the winners list below.

Record Of The Year

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán

"Todo De Ti" — Rauw Alejandro

"Un Amor Eterno (Versión Balada)" — Marc Anthony

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas

"Bohemio" — Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

"Vida De Rico" — Camilo

"Suéltame, Bogotá" — Diamante Eléctrico

"Amén" — Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner

"Dios Así Lo Quiso" — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

"Te Olvidaste" — C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

"Talvez" — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

Album Of The Year

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Salswing! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mis Manos — Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vinícius — Nana Caymmi

Privé — Juan Luis Guerra

Origen — Juanes

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrileño — C. Tangana

Song Of The Year

"A Tu Lado" — Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"A Veces" — Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

"Agua" — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Canción Bonita" — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"Dios Así Lo Quiso" — Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

"Hawái" — Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Mi Guitarra" — Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

"Patria y Vida" — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor" — El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

"Si Hubieras Querido" — Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

"Todo De Ti" — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

"Vida De Rico" — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez

Best Urban Music Album

Goldo Funky, Akapellah

El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Monarca, Eladio Carrion

Enoc, Ozuna

Lyke Mike, Myke Towers

Best Tropical Song

"Bolero A La Vida," Santiago Larramendi and Gaby Moreno, songwriters (Omara Portuondo featuring Gaby Moreno)

WINNER: "Dios Así Lo Quiso," Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra)

"Mas Feliz Que Ayer," Alfredo Nodarse, songwriter (Chabuco)

"Pambiche De Novia," Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra)

"Un Sueño Increíble (Homenaje A Jairo Varela)," Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Dayhan Díaz and Charlie Cardona)

Best singer-songwriter album

Alemorología, AleMor

Mendó, Alex Cuba

WINNER: Seis, Mon Laferte

Mañana Te Escribo Otra Canción, Covi Quintana

El Árbol y El Bosque, Rozalén

Best Mariachi / Ranchera Music Album

Cuando Te Enamores, El Bebeto

WINNER: A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernández

#Charramillennial - Lady, Nora González

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal

Soy México, Pike Romero

Best Pop Song

"Adiós," David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López and Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

"Ahí," Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)

"Canción Bonita," Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres and Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin)

"La Mujer," Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte and Gloria Trevi)

WINNER: "Vida De Rico," Édgar Barrera and Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

WINNER: Privé, Juan Luis Guerra

Doce Margaritas, Nella

Atlántico A Pie, Diego Torres

Best Norteño Album

Vamos Bien, Calibre 50

De Vieja Escuela, Gera Demara

Diez, La Energía Norteña

WINNER: Al Estilo Rancherón, Los Dos Carnales

Recordando A Una Leyenda, Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho y Christian Nodal

Volando Alto, Palomo

