Latin American Animation Powerhouse Ánima Launches Adult-YA Division, Unveils ‘El Santos’ Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Lang
·5 min read

Leading Latin American animation studio Ánima has launched a dedicated adult-young adult division and announced that later this year it will begin production on “El Santos,” a serialized version of the company’s 2012 comic book-inspired feature “El Santos vs la Tetona Mendoza.”

The star-studded, landmark film established Ánima as not only a regional powerhouse of Mexican animation, but a leading creator of cartoon content internationally, and was the company’s first production to screen at France’s prestigious Annecy Animation Festival.

More from Variety

2022 will mark Ánima’s 20th anniversary. After nearly two decades of producing content almost exclusively for the kids and family market, Ánima co-founders Fernando De Fuentes Sainz, CEO, and José C. García de Letona, COO, knew the time was right to reach out to a new demographic.

“We’ve seen so much appetite from platforms and networks for content that’s animated for adults and young adults,” García de Letona explained to Variety. “Nowadays, new shows release every other week, and I think it demonstrates that there is a new generation more willing to embrace the medium, and not only in comedy either. Adult animation is being produced for every genre. For us, this has huge potential for storytelling.”

Although made in Mexico and built on a foundation of kids and family content, Ánima has grown into a truly international company with bases in Mexico City, Buenos Aires and the rapidly expanding animation hotbed of Spain’s Canary Islands. Ánima has also established a strong track record of successful international co-production. In total, the company has produced or co-produced 22 animated features, nine television series totaling more than 572 half hour episodes, and boasts a digital network with more than 24 million subscribers.

“Our history demonstrates that we can and have worked with companies all over the world, from Australia to Russia, to Ukraine, to the U.K. and obviously the U.S. That will continue as we keep looking for the right partners for the right projects,” García de Letona explained.

For its first production the right project was obvious, at least to the producers at Ánima. “’El Santos’ has a huge built-in audience internationally. Also, the sense of humor of the creators totally fits what is being produced today. I think they were ahead of their time,” said García de Letona.

“El Santos vs la Tetna Mendoza” was released in 2012 and was a hit among fans of the original comic, created by Mexican illustrators José Trinidad Camacho (Trino) and José Ignacio Solórzano (Jis) – both of whom will serve as executive producers on the animated series. The film featured a stellar cast of Latin American talent, led by Daniel Giménez Cacho (“Zama”), José María Yazpik (“Narcos: Mexico”), Héctor Jiménez (“Nacho Libre”), and Regina Orozco (“Deep Crimson”), featuring appearances by Guillermo del Toro, Cheech Marin and brothers Demián (“The Hateful Eight”), Bruno (“Midaq Alley”) and Odiseo Bichir (“Dark City”).

“The movie was a love letter to ‘El Santos,’ and what we achieved in that film was meant for fans of the IP. With the series, we want to change the focus to touch more on current events and to reach a new generation, or generations, in a slightly different way,” García de Letona elaborated. “In a series, the narrative should be faster and more current, so we’re making a concerted effort there.”

As was the case with the feature film, “El Santos” will be action-packed, brightly colored and 2D animated, with a twisted sense of humor that spoofs many aspects of contemporary culture. And, while García de Letona explained that no voice talent has been contacted yet for the series, several creative staff from the feature film will be working on the series adaptation.

While “El Santos” is a native Mexican IP, the CEO insists the company will continue its tradition of working on productions in other languages and from other cultures.

“We see ourselves dividing our efforts in two ways: Regional stuff that goes all in locally and global stuff, which we’ve done for a long time now. We want to very clearly differentiate one from the other,” he explained, adding that the new division will be working on two to three series productions each year. “For us, this is about devoting the time and research to build a roster of projects for older audiences.”

For the time being, Ánima is only ready to announce “El Santos,” but García de Letona did tease that several other projects are already in development, of both existing IPs and entirely new stories from promising new creative talent.

“We want to engage with existing properties and work with up-and-coming creators that we can hand a property off to, who will bring a fresh vision in adapting the shows for adult audiences,” García de Letona said of the company’s two-pronged plan. “We will also be seeking out new creators that have their own full vision of what they want to show the world.”

How the company will approach the two opportunities will be established on a case-by-case basis, but García de Letona did explain that, based on two decades of experience, when adapting an already well-known property, Ánima is likely to get involved much earlier in the development process. For new properties, the company will be thorough in vetting projects to validate picking them up.

Release dates and broadcast deals have not been announced yet, but García de Letona did indicate that “El Santos” will be perfect for a global streaming platform, and would be likely to get linear broadcasting in territories where the IP is already established.

Jose C. Garcia de Letona - Credit: Credit: &#xc1;nima
Jose C. Garcia de Letona - Credit: Credit: Ánima

Credit: Ánima

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan appears to yell racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Common mistakes fantasy managers make

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Matt Kelley, who discusses some of the most common mistakes that fantasy managers make and how you can take advantage of those mistakes. The guys also go over their unique perspectives of Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Hunter Henry, Greg Kittle, Tony Pollard and more. In the process, they also discuss which teams to avoid completely, and which ones to load up on playmakers from. Then you’ll learn how to identify these teams by yourself. This episode will make you a smart fantasy player, whether you’re playing in a standard league, DFS or keeper.

  • Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle

    Expectations were so high for the New York Yankees — and their roster is so strong on paper — that seemingly every emotional win is viewed as a potential turning point in their frustrating season. They won five games in a row this past week, although once again, it wasn't all good news. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They're still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they've won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The